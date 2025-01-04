Backlash as Sue and Noel Radford announce brand-new show: ‘Exploiting your kids to fund your lifestyle’

Sue and Noel Radford are due back on the small screen from January 5 on Channel 5 with a brand new show – or a continuation of their original show, depending on how you look at it – 22 Kids And A Wedding.

The Radford family first appeared the 2012 Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, which featured a number of large British families.

Since then, the family has become considerably larger, and expanded into a 10-bedroom home featuring a £27,000 hot tub.

Earlier this year, Noel Radford discovered that his mother actually named him Robert at birth.

Sue and Noel have been on our screens for over a decade (Credit: The Radford Family/YouTube)

Sue and Noel Radford receive backlash over new 22 Kids series

Noel and Sue Radford posted promotional materials for their new TV series yesterday (January 1).

Slated as a brand new series, 22 Kids And A Wedding will start on Sunday, January 5 at 8pm on Channel 5.

“Happy new year everyone,” they wrote in the caption. “We are starting the year off with our brand new series. We hope you will be watching.”

But the ad hasn’t gone down well in all quarters.

So far, their family numbers 22 children (Credit: The Radford Family/YouTube)

Several Instagram users have reacted negatively to it, levelling their criticisms at the heads of the house for “exploiting” their kids for financial gain.

“More money!!!!” one writes. “It’s clear that you’re exploiting your kids to fund your lifestyle and it’s nothing to be proud of.”

“Just hope it ain’t scripted,” writes another.

A third says: “Enjoyed in the early days but now it’s all so scripted and everyone trying to get a living out of it.”

But most respondents are excited for the new season

Criticisms aside, the lion’s share of those commenting on the Radford family’s Instagram post are eager to watch the new series.

Audiences are far flung, too. Some have enquired about how to watch the show in the Netherlands, Denmark, and even Australia.

“I follow you and your family,” one user has written in the comments. “Have you any idea if 22 Kids And A Wedding is coming to the Netherlands?”

Noel runs The Radford Pie Company, which has been going for 25 years (Credit: The Radford Family/YouTube)

“How do I watch it in Australia?” asks another.

“Can’t wait to watch it on Sunday,” a third writes. “It’s been a long time coming. Happy new year to you all.”

“Happy new year to you all,” another comments. “I am a big fan of you all. Sue and Noel you have a beautiful family. Can’t wait to see you back on my screen this Sunday!”

One reckons the show should be on Netflix. What do you think?

“Your show should be on Netflix!!!”

And… Could the wedding that features in the new series be the one that took place in November 2024?

Millie Radford and her partner Harley Passmore became engaged in the summer and tied the knot on November 23.

22 Kids And A Wedding starts on Sunday, January 5 at 8pm on Channel 5.

