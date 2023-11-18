Strictly: Vito Coppola ‘promises’ to give Ellie Leach the ‘best Blackpool memories’ as fans declare they’re ‘perfect together’

Strictly Come Dancing hunk Vito Coppola has made a heartwarming vow to partner Ellie Leach ahead of their dance in Blackpool tonight (November 18).

Actress Ellie and dancer Vito have been setting the dance floor on fire during this year’s competition. As the weeks have continued, the pair have become frontrunners for the Strictly Glitterball trophy.

But, their close partnership has also sparked plenty of romance rumours. And now, fans have been sent into a meltdown after Vito’s latest heartwarming post.

The pair have sparked plenty of romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Vito heads to Blackpool with Ellie

Tonight, the remaining Strictly stars will head to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, for the pivotal moment in the series.

Excited to perform, Vito took to his Instagram on Friday (November 17) – but it was his promise to Ellie in the caption that got plenty of tongues wagging.

In the snap, Corrie star Ellie and Vito can be seen posing with their pinkies interlocked. Writing in the caption, Vito gushed: “This is sooo much US. Cannot wait to perform on the iconic Blackpool ballroom. I get emotional every time and it’s so special.”

Ahhhhh stop, you pair are adorable.

The dancer then went on to issue Ellie a heartwarming promise. He said: “I am so proud of you and grateful and happy for the amazing journey we are having together. I promise to give you the best Blackpool memories and I know that you will do the same my Lulú.

“Cannot wait to perform on that dance floor tomorrow. And for all of you beautiful people who support us we hope you will enjoy our dance.”

Ellie replied: “Let’s Charleston,” adding six red love heart emojis.

Vito has made a sweet promise to Ellie (Credit; ITV)

Strictly fans ‘can’t cope’

Fans were loving the post, and Vito’s caption, and took to the comments section to gush. One person said: “You two look totally smitten, good luck.”

Someone else added: “I can’t cope. The cutest pair.” A third quipped: “Awe you both are so perfect together professional dancing and hopefully a romance as you have so much chemistry, and well suited.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “Oh you two!” A fifth said: “Ahhhhh stop, you pair are adorable.”

Ellie denies Vito romance

It comes after Ellie hit back at claims that her and Vito’s kisses are anything more than a sign of their “deep” friendship. In a new interview with OK! magazine, Ellie and Vito‘s post-dance kisses were brought up – much to the Corrie star’s embarrassment.

The 22-year-old star insisted that their kisses were nothing more than a sign of friendship.

“It was only a kiss on the cheek,” she said during the interview. “He gives me a kiss on the cheek every Saturday! It was definitely on the cheek.” However, Ellie insisted her friendship with Vito will last forever. He, on the other hand, seems more than comfortable calling Ellie his “baby”…

