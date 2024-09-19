Strictly star Ian Waite risks wrath of entire nation as he highlights ‘link’ between show’s shamed pros

Former Strictly professional dancer Ian Waite had waded in on the hit BBC show’s drama and insisted there is a link to the recent controversies.

Ian joined the Strictly family back in 2004 and remained on the show until 2009. During its first-ever series, Ian and athlete Denise Lewis finished in second place.

Ian joined the Strictly family during its first series in 2004 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Since waving goodbye to the show, Strictly has continued to remain popular with the public. However, it faced big controversies after last year’s series.

Amanda Abbington accused her pro dancer Giovanni Pernice of “abusive” behaviour, which he has denied. As his investigation continues, Giovanni has not returned to Strictly. Graziano Di Prima was also axed after admitting that he kicked his celeb partner Zara McDermott in rehearsals.

Graziano was axed from Strictly after he admitted kicking Zara (Credit: BBC)

Ian Waite reveals ‘link’ to Strictly scandal

During an appearance on the Stripping Off With Matt Haycox podcast, Ian made a connection between Giovanni and Graziano following the bullying scandal.

“Well, there’s a link. They’re both Italian. And, a little bit of advice – don’t book Italians anymore,” he boldly stated.

“One of the problems is that, as pro dancers, we weren’t given any safeguarding rules or guidance on how we should behave with our celebrity partners,” Ian continued.

Admitting that everyone had to “figure it out” for themselves, Ian questioned, “What’s offensive or abusive if there are no clear guidelines?”

Amanda raised issues over Giovanni’s behaviour (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s your word against theirs’

Ian admitted that during his time on Strictly, he found himself clashing with his celeb partner.

He stated: “There were times when I fell out with my partner,” adding that “there were even times when there were a lot of shouting matches going on.”

However, Ian insisted it was “for a good reason.”

