The next contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed after a spoiler dropped late last night (November 16).

The BBC show decamped to Blackpool last night as Strictly took over the Tower Ballroom.

And, it appears, a mole was in the audience of the show, as the results of the elimination have now been revealed.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly hosted the Blackpool special last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Blackpool leaderboard

After all the couples had danced last night, Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland were sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard with 39 points each.

At the other end of the scale, Pete Wicks – who performed a questionable Cha Cha – and Wynne Evans were bringing up the rear. They scored 27 and 31 points respectively.

But who ended up in the dance-off? And who was eliminated? While ED! won’t be sharing the result, a lot of Strictly viewers have seen who went on Twitter, and the verdict hasn’t been welcomed by all…

The judges delivered praise and criticism during last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler result leaks

Some were thrilled and declared that the right celeb has left the competition.

“The right decision from the two in the dance-off,” said one. “About time!!” said another.

“Well thank god for that. I did worry it might go the other way for a second,” said a third.

I don’t think I’ll watch the final, it’s obvious to me who’s gonna win.

“Fair decisions but so much worse dancers than both of these escaped the dance off ….. again!” said another. “Finally the correct result!!!!!” another declared.

However, others have said that they’re planning to boycott the show, because it’s “obvious” who’s going to win.

“I don’t think I’ll watch the final, it’s obvious to me who’s gonna win,” said one. “I feel sorry for the other contestants who make it, they haven’t got a chance.”

Another agreed and said: “Not bothering to watch – we all know who it [the winner] will be.”

‘Claudia has come as the Blackpool illuminations’

Meanwhile, another thing that viewers had a strong opinion about during the Blackpool special was host Claudia Winkleman’s outfit.

Claudia sported an oversized poncho style gown with fringe trim and gaudy gold embellishment. Viewers consequently flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

“Claudia has come as the Blackpool illuminations!” said one.

The host took to social media to poke fun at her look herself. She shared an image of singer Demis Roussos, who she appears to have modelled her look on for the Blackpool special.

“We love you Blackpool,” she captioned the post.

