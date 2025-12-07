BBC risks wrath of Strictly Come Dancing fans as tonight’s Results Show in major shake-up

The Strictly Come Dancing results show has undergone a major shake-up – and fans will not be too impressed.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to screens on Saturday evening (December 6) for its epic Musicals Week. Remaining stars such as Amber Davies, Lewis Cope and Karen Carney took to the dance floor to show off their best moves.

However, the pre-recorded results show, that airs today (December 7), has been pushed back and will air later than its usual time…

Strictly results show in schedule shake-up

The Strictly Come Dancing results show usually airs every Sunday on BBC One between 7.15pm and 8pm. However, this week’s episode will air at 7:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The instalment will air after the animal documentary Nature and run for 45 minutes finishing at 8:30pm, and will be followed by The War Between the Land and the Sea.

If you don’t catch the episode when it airs, it will be uploaded to BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Complaints are usually levelled at the results show after the spoiler leaks on Sunday morning, prompting calls for it to be aired live on a Saturday night. So time will tell when it comes to how tonight’s shake-up will sit with viewers!

Who performed on Strictly this weekend?

On last night’s show (December 6), the Strictly cast pulled out all of the stops for their musical-inspired routines. Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin performed a Charleston to Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat from Guys And Dolls.

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones danced a Salsa to Dance At The Gym from West Side Story, while George Clarke and Alexis Warr performed an Argentine Tango to The Point Of No Return from The Phantom Of The Opera.

As for Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, they performed a Rumba to The Rhythm Of Life from Sweet Charity and Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon danced a Viennese Waltz to Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

There was also a new challenge – a relay-style group dance that opened the show.

Alex’s Strictly exit

Last week’s results show saw Alex Kingston become the latest celebrity to leave Strictly, after her dance had a lot of mistakes.

Appearing on It Takes Two after, Alex and Johannes joined host Fleur East to speak about their exit.

She told Fleur: “Saturday night was sort of a mixed bag. I was so excited about going to do the Cha-Cha-Cha. I was absolutely happy because I knew it was in my wheelhouse.

“But earlier in the day, I sustained an injury that got more and more aggravated as the day progressed. By the time it came to dancing, it distracted me and took away my focus.

“So obviously, it was upsetting. I didn’t do the dance that I wanted to do for JoJo or for the audience. But I got a chance to do it again in the dance-off. I at least felt that I managed to get the steps right, and didn’t make any mistakes. I think it was good.”

Strictly Come Dancing the Results Show airs on Sunday (December 7) at 7:45pm on BBC One.

