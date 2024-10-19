Strictly star Pete Wicks previously shared the reason he’s never welcomed any children.

The reality TV star is making waves on the new series of Strictly – which is back on screens today (October 19). Over the years though, it’s fair to say Pete’s love life has got plenty of people talking, with Pete famous for his bachelor ways.

But in a past interview, Pete candidly spoke out about the issues he has faced that have hindered his ability to settle down.

Pete has been linked to several women over the years (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Pete Wicks on settling down

During his time in the spotlight, Pete has been linked to a slew of famous faces. From TOWIE stars to EastEnders legends, Pete has not been short of female attention.

In the past, Pete opened up about eventually settling down – and shared the heartbreaking reason he hasn’t had kids yet.

As BirminghamMail reports, Pete said: “I never thought I wanted to get married or have kids, and again over the last few years [I’ve realised that] I would love to get married.”

However, Strictly star Pete doesn’t think having children is on the cards any time soon. He shared: “I would love to have kids. But I’m not in a position to be able to do that yet. Because there is so much weird stuff in my head, that that would be so unfair for me to go and do that,” he added.

The Strictly star has revealed why he hasn’t had kids yet (Credit: ITV)

‘Self-sabotaging’

Meanwhile, Pete has previously spoken about the reason for his bachelor lifestyle.

“As soon as that kind of closeness develops, I’m like: ‘Right I’m off then,’ it’s a case of leaving before someone leaves you,” he said on the High Performance podcast.

Reflecting further, he went on: “Again [abandonment issues], that’s a really common thing. But you’re basically self-sabotaging and this is the control freak part. At least I’m in control of that.”

Watch Pete on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday (October 19) at 6:25pm on BBC One.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Read more: Strictly couple Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal spotted ‘kissing’ in rehearsals as he speaks out

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.