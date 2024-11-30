Pete Wicks has been tipped to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend following last week’s backlash.

The former TOWIE star faced harsh criticism last weekend after he avoided the dance-off and went through to tonight’s Musicals Week.

But now, bookies are predicting this weekend may be Pete‘s last on Strictly.

Could Pete leave this weekend? (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks on Strictly

According to Grosvenor Sport, odds are at 3/5 for Pete to leave this weekend.

Behind him is Montell Douglas with odds placed at 5/4. In third place is JB Gill at 6/1.

Simon Kew, spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport, shared an insight on who’s at risk on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend: “Pete Wicks is once again the odds-on favourite to leave Strictly this weekend, despite him not appearing in the dance-off on the show. The market now has Wicks as the 3/5 favourite to leave the show with a 63% implied probability given that he will be the next to leave the show.

“His popularity has kept him from a dreaded dance-off appearance so far, can they save him for another week?”

Bookies think Montell could also be at risk (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly odds

He added: “Second favourite to leave the show this weekend is Montell, priced at 5/4 with a 44% implied probability. Montell and Johannes were saved from elimination last weekend, after ending up in the dance off for a third time.

“Elsewhere in the market, JB Gill is 6/1 to be eliminated and Tasha Ghouri is 33/1. Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland are our longshots at 50/1.”

It comes after Pete apologised to fans following backlash over last weekend’s dance-off.

Pete faced backlash last weekend for avoiding the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Montell and Jamie Borthwick were in the dance-off, with the judges sending home actor Jamie. However, some viewers thought Pete should have been in the dance-off instead.

On Instagram, Pete said: “Trust me I know I’m not as good as the rest and I’m sorry for that but I’m trying my best, we all are.”

His pro partner Jowita Przystal commented: “You’re working really hard, each week you give it all! You deserve to be here.”

Strictly airs tonight from 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

