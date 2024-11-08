Strictly star Pete Wicks has revealed he’s “spent more time crying than I have dancing” this past week.

The reality star is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of the BBC One show. Partnered with Jowita Przystał, the pair have become firm favourites with viewers.

And this weekend on Strictly, they will be back to show off their best moves on the dance floor. But according to Pete, it’s been a rather emotional week.

Pete and Jowita are taking part in this year’s Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Pete Wicks in tears in rehearsals

On Strictly on Saturday (November 9) Pete and Jowita will be dancing to Tina Turner’s Simply The Best.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday (November 7), Pete revealed the song has a special place in his heart as it was his nan’s funeral song.

Pete told host Janette Manrara: “This is going to be a tough one for me. Based on the fact I’ve not heard the song all the way through up until this week since my nan’s funeral.”

“My nan was my best mate and we played this at her funeral because it was her favourite song,” he added.

Pete was emotional as he opened up (Credit: BBC)

Jowita and Pete on It Takes Two

Looking emotional, Pete said: “And if there’s one person that I wish was here and was able to watch me, it would be her, and she’s not been.”

Pete went on: “So this is kind of my way of having her on this mad little adventure with me. So yeah it’s been a tough week. I’ve spent more time crying than I have dancing.”

Jowita then rubbed Pete’s arm as he appeared visibly upset on the spin-off show. She said: “The most important thing was to keep it real and keep Pete being Pete. This is the first time we aren’t playing any roles and there is no made-up story behind it. It’s genuinely Pete and Jowita.”

Jowita comforted her partner (Credit: BBC)

Pete and Jowita on Strictly

On Strictly last week, things didn’t seem to go to plan for Pete and Jowita. The pair performed a Salsa to Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust for Icons Week. However, after some mistakes in the performance, the couple only bagged 22 points out of a possible 40.

Craig Revel Horwood gave them just a four.

As they finished their routine, Jowita hugged Pete. The former TOWIE star was heard apologising to her as she comforted him.

Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 22, the pair were still saved by the public.

