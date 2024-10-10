Strictly contestant Pete Wicks has shared that he has a very special family tribute up his sleeve – if he stays in the competition long enough.

Although Pete didn’t specify just how long he’ll need to win viewers over for, he did explain that he has plans to honour someone very special on the show…

Pete Wicks has big plans for his Strictly future (Credit: Youtube / High Performance)

Pete Wicks makes Strictly confession

A tearful Pete made the emotional confession in a sit down interview with Jake Humphrey, on his podcast, High Performance.

Fighting back tears when asked by Jake what his beloved nan, who died in 2022, would think to his Strictly gig, Pete looked visibly choked up.

The star paused for a moment before stating: “She would’ve loved it. Yeah, she grew up with like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and all of that stuff and I don’t think she ever imagined that I’d be doing ballroom dancing on a Saturday night, do you know what I mean?

I would have loved for her to have seen it.

“That was kind of their era, wasn’t it? You know, all that sort of stuff.

Pete lost his nan in 2022 (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

“So, yeah, she’d have loved that. And hopefully, you know, there’s one song that we might be doing which is very, very special to me.

He clarified: “At some point, if I’m in long enough.”

Pete added: “Which is going to be a bit of a tribute to her, because she’d have had, she had the best sense of humour. So, she’d have found it hilarious, watching me strut around, but yeah, I would have loved for her to have seen it.”

In the comment section of the emotional clip, which was shared to social media, fans of the star shared their support, with many very moved by Pete’s admission.

Strictly fans react

One penned: “Love this podcast! Your nan is looking down on you so proud!!!”

A second agreed and gushed: “Just listened to his incredible man on this podcast! @p_wicks01 you are a true inspiration and by god it’s safe to say all that love you would be beyond proud of you and all that don’t would be to!

“Thank you for sharing and for being so open! This will help so so many people. Absolutely amazing!”

“Loving watching you in Strictly and SAS. What a trooper,” chimed in a third.

“Absolutely loved this,” said another.

A fifth wrote: “We love you.”

Death of Pete Wicks’ beloved nan

Back in 2022, Pete sadly shared that he’d lost his beloved nan, Doreen.

He wrote a heartfelt message to social media at the time, stating: “My heart is broken and I have never felt so lost. I have been blessed to have you as my nan but more importantly to have you as my best friend.

“The strength, resilience, love, empathy and compassion you have shown throughout your life is a lesson to us all and without doubt the only good parts of me come from you.”

He concluded the post with: “Sleep well and be at peace, no one deserves it more. I love you.”

Pete recently wrote a book, Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered – which he dedicated to his nan.

“I wanted to write this book as I knew my nan would be proud I had the [bleep]s to do it,” he told the Daily Mail.

