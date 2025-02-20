Pete Wicks has shared his thoughts on the so-called Strictly Come Dancing curse.

The reality TV star appeared on the BBC show last year, and was partnered with Jowita Przystał. The pair ended up coming in fifth place.

Now, following reports of his split from Maura Huggins, Pete has broken his silence on the Strictly curse.

Pete Wicks on Strictly curse

As Strictly fans will know, the show has been plagued with claims over the years that it has its own curse. The idea is that those who take part in the show risk their relationship getting ruined.

And according to Pete, the glitzy show does “put a strain on relationships”.

Appearing on his Staying Relevant podcast, Pete recently said: “You do spend so much time with people so, of course, you become incredibly close with someone. But that could be the same on any show. I think it’s just now this thing that the press do.”

Strictly ‘puts strain on relationships’

Co-host Sam Thompson then quizzed him: “Do you think it’s bodies pressed up against each other?”

Pete shut down the idea and explained: “I mean it’s quite intense and whatever else. I don’t think it’s the bodies pressed up against each other.”

He added: “I think it’s the experience you only know and go through with that one person. I think it’s more that than it is the bodies pressed up against each other.”

What else did Pete Wicks say?

He continued: “You don’t just [bleep]ing wander around with a [bleep] all the time. I don’t think that’s why that happens. Obviously, you go through something, there’s a lot of pressure. It’s all-consuming.”

Pete then added: “Strictly has become ‘ooo the Strictly [bleep]ing curse’ because of how it’s seen.”

The reality star also pointed out there is a lengthy process from show rehearsals to the final and right through to the live tour.

“Bear in mind you’re there for three and a half months, four months, so if anyone splits up with people during that period, which could happen at any other point of the year, it’s because of Strictly or because they did Strictly,” he said.

Sam then said that it “does happen quite often”, to which Pete said: “That’s 15 people every year. It’s a very heavy period which I think takes its strain on relationships, I don’t think it’s because of someone.”

