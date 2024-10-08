Strictly star Paul Merson took a playful swipe at Toyah Willcox as he appeared on It Takes Two tonight.

Last weekend, Toyah and her pro partner Neil Jones left Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off against Paul and pro Karen Hauer.

The judges decided to save Paul and Karen, meaning Toyah was sent home.

And on Tuesday’s It Takes Two, Paul couldn’t help but make a little dig at facing Toyah in the dance-off.

Paul Merson on Strictly: It Takes Two

Speaking about being in the dance-off, Paul said: “It’s completely out of my hands. I just sit there and relax.

“I do sit there and think, ‘very good, very good, very good,” as he gestured his hands to suggest he was looking at the other couples performing.

Paul then said: “‘Oh Toyah’s still in, she’s the same as me. She’s the same as me, so I’ve got a chance!'”

He added: “It was out of Jamie [Borthwick] and Toyah. If Jamie was the one who [ended up in the dance-off], I would have been out. So when it was Toyah, it was a flip of a coin. I knew I had a chance.”

Host Fleur East asked whether Karen had given him a pep talk before the dance-off.

Paul quipped: “Just enjoy it. Lucky it’s Toyah. I’m not going to lie, I personally think is like chalk and cheese.

“You’ve only got to look at the scoreboard, people are getting eights and nines. I was over the moon when Craig [Revel Horwood] gave me a three.”

Viewers spotted Paul’s cheeky dig at Toyah and shared their thoughts on X. One person said: “Obsessed with Paul shading Toyah after her Chris comment last night.”

Toyah Willcox on It Takes Two

Another wrote: “Nice bit of shade from Paul there, defending his butty Chris from Toyah’s comments!”

On Monday’s It Takes Two, Toyah came under fire for a comment about fellow co-star Chris McCausland.

Fleur asked singer Toyah if she had any tips for her fellow contestants, to which she burst into laughter.

She then said: “If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris.”

One viewer wrote: “Malicious, vicious jealous dig.”

However, someone else said: “I think she’s tipping Chris to win in an awkward way.”

