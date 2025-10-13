Former Strictly pro has Ola Jordan called out the show’s judges for their inappropriate behaviour in an interview with Entertainment Daily.

The 43-year-old ex pro, who appeared on the hit BBC show between 2006 and 2015, enjoyed a successful run. In 2009, she won the Glitterball Trophy with TV presenter Chris Hollins.

With the 23rd series underway, Ola has shared her thoughts on Saturday night’s (October 11) show, and she’s not totally impressed with how some of the judges reacted to Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Strictly judges react to Harry Aikines-Aryeetey performing a salsa

At the weekend, Harry and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed a sizzling salsa. Harry showed off his moves while shirtless, which host Tess Daly immediately pointed out.

“That is a strong look, Harry!” she announced, to which he replied: “I apologise everyone for the nudity.”

When Tess asked for Craig Revel Horwood’s critique, he admitted he “almost forgot to look at the footwork”, joking: “I can’t for the life of me think why darling!”

Shirley Ballas also admitted she was distracted by his appearance, referring to the “shake on the little pecks” while mimicking the move.

“You are quite extraordinary, in every department,” she continued cheekily, while the panel burst into laughter.

“Shirley’s gone giddy,” Tess said before Shirley admitted she was “blushing”.

Ola Jordan reacts

Following Saturday’s show, Ola Jordan has hit back, insisting that if Anton Du Beke were to have made similar remarks to a female contestant, there would be an uproar.

“Can you imagine if Anton [Du Beke] did that over a woman? He’d be sacked straight away!” she told ED! on behalf of Mecca Bingo.

“That is definitely a double standard,” Ola continued.

When it came to the judges giving their scores, Harry and Karen received 8s all around, achieving their highest score to date, 32.

The pair managed to avoid the dreaded bottom two. However, unfortunately for Ross King, he became the second celeb voted off.

