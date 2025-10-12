Strictly Come Dancing spoiler leaks and fans are livid over ‘shock’ bottom two: ‘Thought they’d be more popular’

The Strictly Come Dancing spoiler leaked last night (October 11) and viewers can’t believe who ended up in the bottom two.

As avid Strictly Come Dancing fans will know, the BBC dance series’ results show is filmed on a Saturday night, after the live show finishes. It’s then aired on BBC One every Sunday night.

However, with a live studio audience in place, the result is always leaked around midnight on a Saturday on social media. And, this week’s result sent shockwaves through the show’s loyal fanbase.

Viewers will find out who leaves Strictly Come Dancing tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing at the movies

Last night on Strictly Come Dancing it was Movie Week. And stars including an “upset” Vicky Pattison, Balvinder Sopal and Alex Kingston – who shared her cancer diagnosis this week – hit the dance floor in the hope of impressing both the judges and the viewers at home.

Sadly for two couples, they ended up in the dreaded bottom two. And they were then forced to take part in the dance-off.

This week, with Cynthia Erivo joining the panel, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced it was down to Shirley Ballas to carry out head judging duties. That meant, in the result of a tie, she would have the deciding vote.

And, while we won’t spoil the result here, we can reveal that fans of the show were incredibly shocked over who ended up in the dreaded dance-off.

The judges were joined by Cynthia Erivo last night for Movie Week (Credit: BBC)

Viewers share their shock as Strictly spoiler leaks

One commented on the exit result: “Right decision. But shocked by the other person in the bottom two.” “I can’t believe they were in the dance-off,” another also declared. A third agreed and said: “Definitely a shocker.”

Speaking about the couple who went, another said it was “the right result” and added: “Maybe online only voting is working. Although I’m surprised that the other celeb in the dance off isn’t very popular. They were brilliant and heavily undermarked.”

“There were others who should have been in the dance-off,” another declared. “I blame this all on Shirley,” another added.

Find out who goes on the Strictly results show tonight (October 12) at 7.15pm.

Read more: Shirley Ballas under fire over how she spoke to Strictly star Balvinder Sopal

So who do you want to go tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.