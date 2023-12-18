Strictly news: Viewers want Anton Du Beke ‘replaced’ as bookies tip judge for shock exit

It’s Strictly bad news for the panel’s newest judge Anton Du Beke as the show’s Twitter followers have called for the one-time fan-favourite to be axed.

Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘goodbye’ speech on Saturday’s show (December 16) left fans concerned he’d be the next to leave – but it seems viewers want Anton to be the next to go.

Following his behaviour during the final, and after just four years on the panel, it seems some fans of the show have had enough of Anton’s theatrics and have decided it’s time for him to go.

Anton Du Beke is predicted to be replaced on the next series of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bookies back Anton to leave next

Strictly Come Dancing viewers saw Ellie Leach take home the Glitterball trophy on Saturday night. Some fans believe she “robbed” Layton Williams’s place as the winner.

However, in a blow for Anton fans, bookies have predicted that he will make a ‘shock exit’ from the BBC show before the next series. This comes after Shirley Ballas admitted she wanted to dance sexy with Anton if given a chance. You better get in quick, Shirley love!

Bruno’s boots were always going to be big ones to fill.

Despite Anton being the newest member of the judging panel, bookies have given odds of 4/1 that he will be replaced in next year’s series. A spokesperson from Ladbrokes said: “Bruno [Tonioli]’s boots were always going to be big ones to fill. Anton has divided opinion so far. The odds suggest this series could well be his last on the judging panel.”

Fans react

On Saturday night, Anton left fans divided following his feedback to the celebrity contestants. Many pointed out his “annoying habit” as fans called for the Strictly judge to be replaced.

Speaking about Ellie and Vito Coppola, Anton said: “I got a bit emotional watching that because I love this. This makes me go like that [excited facial feature] Come on! I wanted this dance to give me that feeling. I wanted that ‘ooh’ and it was so brilliant.”

But viewers were less impressed as one fan tweeted: “Please get rid of Anton.” A second complained: “Someone replace Anton next year please.” A third added: “Anton needs to develop his own style and stop trying to replace Bruno!”

“Anton really is annoying he hasn’t stopped crying. #Strictly is turning into X Factor,” said another. “Has #Anton lost the ability to string a constructive sentence together this series? It’s like they’re turning his mic off and on,” another added. “Anton is so dramatic, he loves to waffle,” said another.

While others pleaded with the show NOT to get rid of Anton. “Don’t get rid of Anton, he’s a great judge,” said one. “Yeah, he did great!” said another.

Fans believe Craig Revel Horwood will also leave strictly after his goodbye speech (Credit: BBC)

However, it was Craig’s speech during the final that left fans fearing this series was his last.

He he broke down in tears during Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s performance and this led fans to believe the judge was “saying goodbye”.

