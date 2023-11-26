Strictly Come Dancing fans shocked as dance off results leak

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, fans have been staggered by a spoiler leak of the dance off results.

Every week the couples in the dance off following the Saturday night performances are identified online.

Many dance fans avoid the spoilers so they can watch the Sunday results show without having their viewing pleasure ruined.

But others choose to have a sneak peek at who was left in the danger zone – and ultimately booted out of the show ahead of the quarter finals – following the public vote.

For week 10, social media users were taken aback as they reacted to the dance off news and elimination.

Shirley Ballas became emotional over Bobby Brazier’s dance (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly elimination news

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola topped the leaderboard for week 10, the third time they have done so in the 2023 series.

They performed an Argentine Tango set to Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills, Bills which saw them awarded 9, 10, 10, and 9 by the judges.

Second in the table were Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. They were given 8, 9, 10, and 10 by the judges for their Couple’s Choice routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell. Their touching routine, a tribute to Bobby’s late mum Jade Goody, had judges, viewers, and members of the audience sobbing.

And placing third were Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe. The ballroom studio audience gave them a standing ovation for their Paso doble to España cañí. They were given 8, 9, 9, and 10.

Furthermore, the lower half of the leaderboard had Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on 34. Additionally, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones were awarded 33, and Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu scored 31.

With only 7 points between the top and the bottom of the scoreboard, the quality of performances was high.

However, ED! won’t be revealing who was in the dance-off, or will be seen leaving the show this evening.

The Strictly judges give their verdicts (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted

Nonetheless, several Twitter users expressed their surprise at the dance-off and results as they were shared on social media on Saturday (November 25) evening.

“Noooooo,” one fan responded.

“Oh wow, that’s a shocker,” reacted another.

A third wrote: “Wasn’t expecting this…”

“NEITHER of these should have been in the bottom two,” insisted a fourth.

Meanwhile, someone else chipped in: “Ever known anyone to cry over Strictly? Because I am. I’m so gutted they were in the dance off.”

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier has judges in tears with “absolutely beautiful” dance tribute to late mum Jade Goody

Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s week 10 results show airs tonight, Sunday November 26, on BBC One at 7.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.