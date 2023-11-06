In Strictly news, judge Motsi Mabuse has hit back amid reports that she could face her ex-husband in court.

Motsi has previously accused her ex of “controlling” her during their 11-year marriage – which ended in 2014.

Motsi alleges that her husband tried to control her during their 11-year marriage (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ex-husband ‘sues’ Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse over ‘controlling’ claims

Writing in her autobiography, Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story, the Strictly star accused her ex-husband of controlling behaviour. This included his restricting her access to money, and deciding what and when she ate.

She claims that Timo gave her an allowance from her own television earnings. She also says that he rejected her pleas to have a baby.

Back in September, The Sun reported that Motsi’s ex-husband had refuted her claims – and was suing Motsi for £70,000. His lawyers allegedly demanded that Motsi must stop “implying that the plaintiff made the defendant suffer during their marriage”.

He also demanded that she declare “publicly the statements published in the book and cited press reports are untrue”.

The Strictly star was said to be refusing to pay the sum. This means that the case is now headed to court – with Timo’s lawyers demanding that she be jailed or fined £250,000 if she ever repeats the claims.

“Ms Mabuse is refusing to pay, and so the court now has to decide,” said Timo’s lawyer, Samy Hammad.

Motsi’s ex is seeking for her to be jailed if she repeats the claims (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Motsi Mabuse threatened with jail over allegations

“All we just want her to do is to retract the untruths published about him, and to compensate him accordingly,” he continued.

“My client’s reputation has repeatedly been trashed. You have to threaten a penalty saying if you do it again, this is what I want in terms of money, or in terms of the prison sentence.”

The lawsuit had reportedly been filed at a regional court in Germany, and, as a German citizen, Motsi must respond. If she or her lawyer does not appear, then a default judgement could go ahead without her.

However, a representative for Motsi responded to the reports at the time.

In a statement released to ED! a spokesperson for Motsi said: “No such written court order exists – it is categorically untrue that our client faces imprisonment with regards to her former husband’s civil lawsuit, or that a fine, which would only be payable if our client culpably violates a court order, would be more than a nominal amount. There is no legal basis for this lawsuit. To reiterate, our client reserves all rights in this matter.”

Motsi has hit back again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Motsi Mabuse hits back amid reports over possible court appearance

Now, two months on, it’s been reported that a hearing is set to take place in January. Motsi’s ex has reportedly demanded that her appearance in court be compulsory.

A source spoke to The Sun about Motsi’s alleged potential court appearance.

“The only person who can answer the claims against her is Motsi herself, so it seems Timo’s lawyer now wants her in court in person,” they said.

“It would be an incredibly dramatic scene if their marriage ends up being played out in detail in court,” they then continued.

“It now looks like that is going to happen and just shows how strongly Motsi and Timo feel about their version of events,” they then added.

However, Motsi’s reps have again refuted the claims in a statement to ED! “There is no validity to this story. Motsi is not expected to appear in court and it is untrue that she is threatened with a fine of €290,000 or a prison sentence,” a spokesperson for Motsi said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One.

