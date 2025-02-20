Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer was asked about her future on the BBC show during her appearance on Good Morning Britain today.

Rumours swirling since last year suggest that BBC bosses are planning to allegedly axe five professional dancers. They further claim that the regulars will be replaced with “new faces” in the wake of a string of Strictly scandals.

Naturally, GMB hosts, Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway, used the opportunity to quiz Karen Hauer about her Strictly future…

Karen Hauer quizzed about her future on Strictly

The pro dancer has been part of the Strictly family since 2012. This makes her the longest-serving female professional on the show. However, this doesn’t guarantee her a place in the ballroom each year.

Obviously, fans of the show are curious to know whether she’ll be paired with a celebrity dance partner and twirl onto the dance floor in 2025!

Karen appeared on GMB today (February 20) with her fellow pro dancer, Gorka Marquez.

When Richard asked the Strictly dancer if she’d be participating in the 2025 series, she responded with a smile.

Richard was prompted to say, “I’ll take that as a yes”. However, Karen didn’t confirm or deny rumours about the mass culling of dancers.

When Kate probed her saying, “Oh, you’re not sure? You don’t know?”

Karen then replied: “I can’t say. I don’t know!”

Pro dancers look forward to 2025 series

Karen and Gorka didn’t hide the fact that they look forward to participating in the 2025 series.

When asked if they would take part in the BBC show, Gorka said: “Of course. It’s the best entertainment show on telly, you know?”

Karen was most recently paired with football star Paul Merson, but they were eliminated in week five after losing a dance-off to JB Gill and Amy Dowden.

The rumours about the show replacing pro dancers come amid growing controversies Strictly has been embroiled in.

Last year, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were forced to quit the show after reports about alleged abusive behaviour surfaced.

Opera singer, Wynne Evans, who partnered with Katya in the latest series, also exited the Strictly tour abruptly after being slapped with “inappropriate behaviour” allegations.

As BBC hasn’t announced the official line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly, it remains to be seen if the show will go on without some of the professional dancers.

