James Jordan slams ‘left-wing tree huggers’ as they accuse him of being ‘bitter’ about no longer being on Strictly

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has hit back at trolls who have accused him of being “bitter” about no longer being on the show in a lengthy rant.

James Jordan is no stranger to getting people talking over the years, as he says exactly what he thinks. And that seems to be the case for his recent comments about Strictly.

He recently spoke to Vanessa Feltz about his thoughts on Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exits, admitting he believes the show needs a “refresh” and stated that they should even get “rid” of a few judges. But the comments sparked backlash, which has caused him to speak out again.

James Jordan calls for a ‘refresh’ on Strictly

In a clip that was posted on Instagram, James admitted that because the viewing figures are going down, the show may need a refresh.

He explained: “The show may need a refresh. The viewing figures are going down year on year. But that is also because of the way people watch TV now. I just think the show needs a bit of a refresh. Maybe get rid of a couple of judges.”

When Vanessa asked what judge he would like to get rid off, he knew she thought he would say Craig Revel Horwood because of their feud.

James said: “You probably think I’m going to say Craig. But I actually think – for me – he’s probably my favourite judge on the show. I didn’t get on with him as a person but when I watch him on TV I can still be honest and say that I think he does a great job.”

He admitted he “doesn’t know” who he would let go, but that he thinks the show needs a “shake-up”. Not only does he think judges should change, but he also thinks “50% of the professional dancers” should be changed.

James fires back at trolls

However, his comments led to a lot of people calling him “bitter” about no longer being on the show.

One user commented: “Oh James, still milking the connection. Still bitter, aren’t we?” Another agreed: “Sour grapes James! Shame on you!”

But James wasn’t having the comments. And instead, took to the comments of the post himself to hit out at the trolls.

In a lengthy comment, he penned: “I love all the people on here that say I am bitter about the show. I haven’t been on it for over 12 years but still watch and love it. And I will always be a massive Strictly fan.

“I have been there and got the T-shirt BUT I am also not afraid of giving my opinion, which many people don’t like.”

James continued: “You don’t have to agree with me but bitter I am NOT. But that’s what the left-wing tree hugging people do – try and make people out to be something they are not because they get so offended by something they have said that they strongly disagree with.

“Grow up and just say you don’t agree with me. And that’s fine. It is what makes us all different. Big love all!”

