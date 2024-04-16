Gemma Atkinson ‘confirms’ Gorka Marquez’s Strictly 2024 future in now-deleted post

Gemma Atkinson seemingly confirmed that her partner, Gorka Marquez WILL be taking part in Strictly this year on Instagram recently.

There has been much speculation that Gorka will not be returning to the show this year, following the birth of his son and his landing of a new gig.

Gorka Marquez on Strictly 2024

Last year, following the birth of his son, Gorka made a couple of remarks that had fans wondering whether his time on Strictly was coming to an end.

During their documentary, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, Gorka admitted it was “heartbreaking” that he was going to have to leave Gemma to go back to Strictly, just days after she had given birth.

“It’s quite heartbreaking you know, to have to leave again a few days after Gemma gives birth and not be at home,” he said at the time.

“In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work.”

He added further fuel to rumours he was quitting in January when it was announced Gorka had been cast as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly.

Gemma Atkinson on Gorka’s Strictly future

Now, in a now-deleted post, Gemma has seemingly confirmed that Gorka will in fact return to the show.

This is despite his current work commitments in Spain.

In a social media post, according to MailOnline, Gemma confessed that she has to rely on her parents concerning childcare. This is because Gorka’s parents live in Spain.

“Depending on Gorka’s partner and whether he has a partner, depending on where they’re based, he doesn’t know where he is,” Gemma said, hitting at a Strictly return.

“All the childcare lands on my family because obviously all his family are in Spain.”

ED! has contacted Gemma and Gorka’s reps for comment. A spokesperson for the BBC said: “The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course.”

Gemma and Gorka ‘unstoppable’

In February, Gemma hit back at rumours she and Gorka were set to split. She spoke about it during an appearance on Lorraine.

She said: “It was actually my Auntie who messaged me and said ‘Is everything okay?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah it’s fine’ but I get that people find it strange that we are apart a lot but that’s how it’s always been since we met.”

“Every year I know between August and Christmas, and Gorka knows, he doesn’t know where he is going to be,” she then continued.

“Because I have done Strictly and I know that side of it, it’s not a shock to me.

“Army wives, their partners are away for six or seven months and they make out that I’ve been moaning that I’ve been on my own for three weeks but really I am having the best time.”

She then went on to say: “You don’t want to be so dependent on each other that you can’t do anything without them and I think that’s what’s great about me and Gorka is that on his own he’s great, on my own I’m great but together it’s like unstoppable.”

Strictly 2024 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

