Strictly final star Tasha Ghouri has been dealt a big blow, just hours before tonight’s final (Saturday, December 14).

The former Love Island star is gunning for the Glitterball trophy alongside Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland, and JB Gill tonight.

Tasha and Aljaz are in the final (Credit: BBC)

Tasha Ghouri dealt blow ahead of Strictly final

Tonight will see Tasha and her pro partner, Aljaz Skorjanec, perform together in the Strictly final.

The 26-year-old will be performing three dances tonight – an American Smooth, a Show Dance, and a Couple’s Choice.

However, just hours before the final, bookies have revealed that she is the least likely to win tonight.

Over the last couple of weeks, Tasha and Aljaz have found themselves in the bottom two.

Now, according to Gambling.com, Tasha has seen her odds “drifting at the wrong time”. The bookies have her at 33/1 to win tonight’s final.

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola are her nearest rivals, at 25/1 to win. JB Gill and Lauren Oakley are 16/1 to win, whilst Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are favourites.

Bookmakers OLBG are claiming that Tasha has just a 3.8% chance of winning tonight. Meanwhile, Chris has an 83.3% likelihood of winning.

Have the judges been planting seeds of doubt about Tasha? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star accuses judges of ‘planting doubts’ about Tasha

During an exclusive interview with ED! recently, former Strictly pro dancer Brendan Cole claimed that the judges have been planting doubts about Tasha in the minds of the audience.

“The audience will make up their own minds, but a lot of people do listen to what they [the judges] say. Otherwise, what’s the point of them?” he said.

“It won’t alter [the results] that much, but they can. They can plant doubts in people’s minds,” he then continued.

“They [the judges] have been really strong on JB Gill because they’ve been championing him for the last few weeks,” he then went on to say.

“They’re not quite as kind about Tasha [Ghouri], which they were in the first few weeks. That can plant a seed in the audience’s minds that JB [Gill] is the best as he’s getting the best marks, so let’s vote for him. That’s essentially what happens,” he then said.

Tonight’s winner will be solely decided by the audience, who will be voting for their favourite.

Chris is favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Chris dealt blow

Tasha hasn’t been the only star to be dealt a blow ahead of the final tonight.

Chris McCausland’s parents confirmed today that they won’t be able to attend the final due to illness.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Chris’ father said: “We’re very proud of him – he’s done very well. Unfortunately the wife’s in bed with flu so we’re not able to go down and see him.”

When asked whether Chris can win, he said: “You never know”.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears on It Takes Two ahead of final

The Strictly final airs tonight (Saturday, December 14) at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Then let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.