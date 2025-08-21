The infamous ‘Strictly curse’ could be preventing the world from witnessing Richard Osman as a Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

Author Richard, 54, has clarified that while he is often linked with a spot on Strictly Come Dancing, he doesn’t see it ever happening.

And while Richard offered a few reason why fans are unlikely to see him on the BBC One dance floor, it seems the ‘Strictly curse’ is also in his thinking.

Will Richard Osman ever appear on Strictly?

Pointless Celebrities presenter Richard was discussing the controversy concerning Thomas Skinner’s involvement in the 2025 series on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast when casting him on the show was brought up as a possibility.

Despite being a favourite in the press when predictions pop up about which famous faces could take part, Richard seemed to rule out ever signing up.

He told podcast co-host Marina Hyde: “I would never do Strictly anyway.”

One reason for not putting on his dancing shoes is, the 6 ft 7 in reckons, he is too tall.

Strictly ‘curse’ mention

Richard also insisted he is probably too busy to get into Strictly shape in order to tackle the various dance styles.

However, the House of Games host went on to make light of the numerous relationships that have emerged between stars on the long-running series, too.

I always say I never have time to do all the training and have the affair!

Richard quipped: “I always say I never have time to do all the training and have the affair!”

What is the ‘Strictly curse’?

The Strictly ‘curse’ has become an infamous part of the lore associated with the BBC competition.

Every year when Strictly comes around, speculation is rife among fans about which of the stars taking part might either get together with a dance pro, or potentially endure relationship struggles with a real-life partner. It was dubbed the ‘curse’ following several high profile break-ups.

The ‘curse’ has roots stretching back to the first series of Strictly in 2004. But it has struck several times over the years, sometimes with consequences for the show. However, judge Craig Revel Horwood has previously offered a different ake on the ‘curse’.

He said during a 2020 interview: “People call it the Strictly ‘curse’. But I always think of it as ‘the Strictly blessing’. People have fallen in love, had children, got married.

“They might have been in rotten relationships with people they didn’t even like and didn’t know until they met someone else. People don’t fall off the wagon if they’re already in love. I think it’s great. It’s better than meeting online – at least you know what they look like, and you know how they dance.”

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up was confirmed last week. However, earlier today (Thursday August 21), Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn withdrew from the series.

