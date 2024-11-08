Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood was on It Takes Two with Fleur East tonight (November 8), and she asked him to deliver his honest opinions on the remaining couples.

Craig, who quipped that he’s never allowed to speak on the main show, was more than happy to let loose his tongue.

And when it came to Chris McCausland, it was particularly acidic…

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood dished out a triple whammy of putdowns on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood on Chris McCausland

Host Fleur asked Craig about Chris’ tango and said: “Why the low scores?”

“Because he still needs to work on a lot of things,” he said sharply.

“Yes, I think people at home are falling in love with him, but technically his frame is not great. It has improved, but he needs to work on that. He also needs to work on his shoulders, they keep raising,” he continued.

However, he wasn’t done there. “He needs to work on his posture,” Craig continued. “There is a lot of work to do.”

Fleur pointed out that it was “weird” hearing Craig dish out his harsh comments without the audience booing. The Strictly judge then quipped that he was “glad the interview was pre-recorded in an empty studio”.

Chris McCausland was in Craig’s firing line (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

It Takes Two fans were left divided over Craig’s comments.

“I think it is fair that him learning new dance every week without seeing them would be taken in account somehow. He is exceptional!” said one.

Another Strictly lover agreed and said: “Craig criticises @chrismccausland. Well, he was not a dancer before and has to start from scratch every week due to not seeing the dances on the show. But he has worked on his posture!”

Not everyone was hitting out at Craig, though. Some agreed with Strictly’s Mr Nasty.

One viewer said: “Craig is right about Chris – Chris is improving but it’s good to see Craig treating him the way he would any other celeb. I think Chris’ breakthrough moment will come tomorrow night during his Couple’s Choice.”

“I think it’s brilliant that Craig is scoring Chris as the dancer he now is and not patronising him,” said another.

Pete Wicks has no chance of making the final, according to Craig (Credit: BBC)

No one’s safe from Craig’s barbed tongue

Perhaps Craig’s most brutal put downs were reserved for Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri, though.

When asked by Fleur if Pete could “go all the way” to the final, Craig bluntly responded: “No.”

She then asked wha Tasha would have to do in order for Craig to award her a 10. Another scathing response quickly came from Craig. “Be better,” he declared.

“Not another segment where Craig has a go at some contestants and just praises his favourites,” one viewer noted.

