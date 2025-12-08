Strictly Come Dancing: Karen Carney injury fears after tape spotted on her arm

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are starting to worry that something isn’t quite right with Karen Carney, with many now convinced the football pundit is injured just days before her semi-final performance.

Karen and her partner, Carlos Gu, were visibly relieved to dodge the dance-off in last night’s Strictly: The Results. But while their place in the penultimate episode is secure, fans’ attention quickly shifted to something far less celebratory.

During Saturday’s live show, Karen appeared to be wearing medical strapping on her right arm. The discreet, skin-coloured tape was easy to miss at first, but by the time she chatted to Claudia Winkleman on Sunday night, it was all anyone could see.

And naturally, it didn’t take long for viewers to voice their concerns that an injury might be looming just as the competition reaches its most demanding stage.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Carney has sparked fears she’s inquired her right arm (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Carney sparks injury fears

Karen held her head in her hands as she shared her shock at making it through to the 2025 Strictly semi-final. The tape went from her wrist and right up to her elbow.

The former Lioness was also noticeably clapping by slapping her left hand on her knee.

Writing on X, one viewer remarked: “Bit worried Kaz is injured because she’s knee clapping there and resting her arm.”

Another agreed: “Did anyone else spot that Karen appears to have an injury to her right arm? It looks heavily strapped and I noticed that she wasn’t using it to clap in the Clauditorium.”

Another asked: “The strapping? Is Karen’s arm okay?”

Someone else added: “Poor Karen her arm is heavily strapped”

Karen and Carlos performed a Samba in Saturday night’s Musicals Week quarter-final. They took on the musical Sweet Charity and danced to The Rhythm of Life.

They were awarded 34 marks from the judges, which meant they finished bottom of the leaderboard. But this was only third place.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin topped the board with a perfect 40. Second place was joint between George Clarke and Alexis Warr, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, and Lewis Cope and Katya Jones. All three scored 35.

In a shock to fans and judges, Amber and Lewis were the celebs in the dance-off. The judges unanimously voted to send Lewis home. This means Karen is through to the semi-final with Amber, Balvinder and George.

Karen has remained quiet about her apparent injury (Credit: BBC)

Karen remains silent amid ‘injury’

Karen hasn’t mentioned her apparent arm injury publicly. While speaking to Claudia on Sunday night she said nothing and instead thanked viewers for voting for her and Carlos.

“I can’t believe it, I was bottom of the leaderboard. I can’t thank everyone enough and simply can’t believe it,” Karen said.

Claudia also revealed Karen is the first footballer to make it to a Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Karen has since written on Instagram: “Can’t believe it. The support you give @gkx_carlos and I is unbelievable and we’re in the semi finals because of you all. We can’t thank you all enough.”

Karen and Carlos are due to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

When is the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final?

The Strictly 2025 semi-final is nearly here, with the remaining couples gearing up for one of the toughest nights of the series. The show kicks off at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, wrapping up at 8.05pm.

All four couples will be performing two routines each – a gruelling test at this late stage – before the public vote decides who lands in the final dance-off of the year on Sunday night. By then, just three couples will be left standing.

And then it’s on to the big one. The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Final lands on Saturday December 20, where the last trio will battle it out for that all-important Glitterball Trophy. The question is, whose name will be added to Strictly history? We’re counting down the days.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday December 13, 2025.

