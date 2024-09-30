The Strictly Come Dancing judges joined the pros with a stunning routine set to Prince’s When Doves Cry on the results show last night (September 29).

The dance saw Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood take centre stage in a mean and moody routine that saw Craig removed from his throne by Anton.

In a break from tradition, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman opened the show, introducing the routine from the balcony. However, viewers were quick to spot a change in the format the show usually follows, and they weren’t at all happy…

The show opened with the judges dancing with the pros in a very theatrical group dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing format change as judges take to the floor

Usually, straight after the opening credits, the Sunday night results show kicks off with a dance by the professionals. Tess and Claudia then walk onto the stage in front of Dave Arch’s band and introduce a look back at Saturday night’s show.

However, the powers that be decided to do things differently this week – something that wasn’t missed by the viewers at home.

“Why are we not starting straight into a pro number?” asked one. “Please stop changing the format it’s weirding me out.” Another agreed and said: “What the hell is with all these format changes?”

Others took exception to the judges dancing on the results show. “Judges should be judging, not dancing,” said one. “The judges need to sit down. The opening dance is for the professionals, not their egos,” another then added.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman introduced a change to the usual results show format last night (Credit: BBC)

All change!

As well as the group dance including the judges and taking place after we saw Tess and Claudia for the first time, Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton also took part in what some have called an “X Factor-style” debrief of Saturday’s dances at the top of the Sunday results show.

It saw them huddled around one of the desks, discussing the performances from the night before. Viewers didn’t like that either!

“What in the X Factor is this judges’ chat, post-dance interview section?” asked one. “They’re giving the judges some BGT edit,” another complained.

Claudia’s usual chat with the judges upstairs was also different. In previous years, as the judges spoke about the previous night’s performances, a small TV screen would flash up, showing viewers what the judges were talking about. However, this didn’t happen last night.

“So there’s no TV screen for the judges debrief now. Stop changing things. We don’t like this new arrangement!” said one viewer.

“What is Strictly doing with the format this year?” asked another. “It’s becoming more and more about the judges. They get more airtime every year.”

Another added: “Something feels off this year, like they are formatting the show differently? I don’t like it.”

‘I love when the pros and judges dance together’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

One commented: “Loved the opening dance with the judges and professionals. Fabulous darlings!” A second said: “Great pro dance, also to be fair to Shirley she’s the best dancer out of the judges in that number.”

A third then commented: “I LOVEEEE when the pros and judges dance together.”

The BBC refused to comment on this story.

Tess Daly revealed the news that Tom and Nadiya were the first to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

Tom’s exit

Another thing that complaints poured in over was Tom Dean’s exit. He and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the show. It came after the judges voted to save Toyah Willcox and her pro partner Neil Jones in the dance-off.

