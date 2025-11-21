Fans call for Strictly Come Dancing to scrap elimination for Blackpool week as La Voix pulls out

Strictly Come Dancing fans are up in arms over this week’s Blackpool special, with many calling on the BBC to scrap the elimination entirely after La Voix was forced to withdraw. The performer and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec won’t be taking part due to her injury, and while she has been granted a ‘bye’ through to next week, viewers don’t think that’s enough.

Plenty of fans argue it wouldn’t be fair to send anyone home when one couple hasn’t even had the chance to compete on the iconic Tower Ballroom floor – and they’re urging the show to ditch the dance-off for one week only.

Strictly Come Dancing fans call for elimination to be axed

La Voix’s injury news came to a shock to fans this week. The star – real name Chris Dennis – revealed on Tuesday that doctors had told him he cannot perform this weekend.

The BBC confirmed in a statement: “Due to injury, La Voix has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, will not dance in this weekend’s Blackpool specials.

“In line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix and Aljaž will receive a bye through to next week, when it is hoped they will be able to dance again. We wish La Voix the very best for a speedy recovery.”

But fans are miffed that someone will still be going home on Sunday night.

Writing on Instagram, one viewer said: “No one should be eliminated this week. We’re already down one couple for the final. So this would get us back on track.

“If someone does go and La Voix doesn’t return, the final would be reduced to just two couples, which would be disappointing to say the least.”

Another agreed, saying: “This means that someone else will go in the dance off when it should be La Voix. There should be no elimination dance off to make it fair.”

And a third said: “Fully agree. Very unfair that a better dancer will go home this week.”

Will there still be a dance-off and elimination this week?

The BBC is still forging ahead with plans for a dance-off and elimination this week, insiders have told us. The show is being filmed in Blackpool, with the Results show also taking place there too.

BBC bosses are yet to confirm otherwise, which means someone will go home on Sunday.

Earlier in the series, Stefan Dennis missed Movie Week due to illness. He and Dianne Buswell were given a ‘bye’ and the dance-off and elimination still went ahead.

Other Strictly fans have also pointed this out. One wrote online: “When someone has an injury and cannot dance that week, then they go through to next week, those are the rules, it’s been that way for years.”

Another person added: “Totally agree, Stefan missed a week due to illness.”

Is La Voix coming back?

La Voix is hoping to return to Strictly Come Dancing next week. On Thursday, Chris updated fans and said he has suffered a deep bone bruise in his foot. He was off for another MRI scan.

Doctors have warned the drag act that his injury could result in a break if it comes under anymore stress. As a result, his future on the show is hanging in the balance.

Neighbours star Stefan eventually quit Strictly due to injury. If La Voix goes, this would leave two couples in this year’s final. Fingers crossed La Voix makes a speedy recovery!

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special on?

Strictly is rolling out the glitter for its annual trip to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, with the live show kicking off at 6.45pm on Saturday 22 November 2025. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be steering the action on BBC One for a bumper one hour and 20 minutes, with the programme wrapping up at 8.05pm.

The results show is also coming from Blackpool this week. It will air in its regular Sunday slot at 7.15pm, and viewers can look forward to a special performance from Lewis Capaldi.

Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special starts at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 22, 2025.

