Strictly Come Dancing ‘at breaking point’ as ‘major reset inevitable’ amid fears show ‘may not return’

The future of Strictly Come Dancing 2026 taking place as normal looks even more uncertain than ever before, as growing controversies surround the show.

A while ago, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman announced they would be leaving at the end of this year. And ever since then, many fans have feared that meant Strictly Come Dancing won’t return in 2026.

However, other stars have tried to remain upbeat about the show’s future. But now, it has been hit with yet another blow.

Tess and Claudia quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 future

In exclusive odds from Sportscasting spokesperson Shane Orton told Entertainment Daily! that the iconic show may be taking a break.

Currently, the odds of Strictly Come Dancing to take a break in 2026, but return in 2027, sit at 10/11. The chances of the show going ahead as normal are slim at 7/4. And now there is a chance the show could be cancelled completely, at 3/1.

Shane explained: “Strictly Come Dancing is at a potential breaking point. With Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepping away, the show will lose the faces that have anchored it for years. And off-screen controversies have cast a long shadow over the glittering dance floor.

“From allegations of bullying behind-the-scenes to the ongoing high-profile investigations linked to past staff and contestants, the atmosphere around the show is tense.

“Our odds now reflect a growing market belief that a major reset is inevitable. A 2026 pause is the clear favourite. And for the first time, the possibility that Strictly Come Dancing may not return in its current form is being seriously considered.”

Shane added: “Rumours of production shake-ups are rife. And industry insiders suggest the BBC could use the hiatus to overhaul the format completely, perhaps even revamp casting and judging decisions.

“The drama off-screen is now just as compelling as the show itself. And the odds make it clear that Strictly’s glittering legacy is facing its most uncertain chapter yet.”

There has been a lot of speculation (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

What has been said about Strictly’s future?

Ever since Tess and Claudia announced their shock exit after 21 years, fans have been worried this could be the end of the dance show.

However, on multiple occasions Strictly stars have spoken out, trying to put fans minds at ease. But that being said, they always admit that even they don’t know what the future holds.

Just recently judge Shirley Ballas admitted she wasn’t worried about the show’s future. And even shared that she had ideas on who Tess and Claudia’s replacements could be.

She said: “It survived both Len Goodman and Sir Bruce Forsyth leaving, bless them both. Strictly is bigger than any of us – the celebrities, professionals, presenters and judges. It’s like Coronation Street in that no one is bigger than the show.”

So, the future of Strictly Come Dancing remains unknown, and whether or not it will actually return to our screens in 2026 is the big question. But we really can’t imagine not having our yearly fix of the dance show!

Read more: Strictly star Lewis Cope handed Glitterball blow ahead of this weekend’s live show

Do you want to see Strictly Come Dancing return in 2026? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!