Strictly Come Dancing Results show tonight changed in BBC schedule – what time to tune in

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results is shaping up to be one of the most nerve-shredding instalments of the entire series – and the BBC has decided to keep us on our toes with yet another schedule shake-up.

By the time the credits roll, we’ll finally have our 2025 finalists, so this really is appointment telly. If you’re planning your evening around it (and honestly, who isn’t at this point?), you’ll want to note the new slot.

Here’s exactly when tonight’s Results show is airing – and who will be taking to the stage for the final musical performance of the series.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges will have a final say in the last Results show of the series tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Results show tonight

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing: The Results will feature the final dance-off of 2025.

Two of our remaining four couples will go head-to-head in a desperate attempt to get to this year’s final. And only the judges – Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood – will decide their fate.

The two couples in the dance-off will be the ones with the least combined public votes and judges scores. For the lucky two other pairs, they will now be in with a real fighting chance of lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

It’s going to be nerve-wracking, that’s for sure!

The show will also be Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final ever Strictly: The Results. The presenting duo quit Strictly back in October, which means, after tonight, they have just one programme left!

The pair will be hosting this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. But everyone knows that is pre-recorded, so it doesn’t really count!

Who is still in Strictly Come Dancing?

Last night, Amber Davies bravely shrugged off all the negative trolling she has received this week. The West End performer came under fire following last weekend’s dance-off.

Amber and her partner, Nikita Kuzmin, were in the dance-off with Lewis Cope and Katya Jones. The judges unanimously voted to send Lewis home and put Amber through to this year’s semi-final.

But some fans feel aggrieved with Amber’s past dance experience and have wrongly lashed out at her online.

Last night, all the pairs had to perform two routines, as it was the semi-final. Amber and Nikita performed a Couple’s Choice to Fly Me To The Moon by Raye. They also did a Tango to Higher by Michael Bublé.

Karen Carney was also back in the ballroom with Carlos Gu. They did a Salsa to Turn The Beat Around by Vicki Sue Robinson. And then a Waltz, to One Moment In Time by Whitney Houston.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon also danced a Waltz. Their song was At This Moment, another hit by Michael Bublé. They then performed a Salsa to a mix of Rhythm is Gonna Get You and Get on Your Feet by Gloria Estefan.

Finally, George Clarke and Alexis Warr did a Charleston to We No Speak Americano by Yolanda Be Cool. They also did a Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

Tonight will be Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s final ever Strictly Results show (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing: The Results show on tonight?

For most of the series, Strictly Come Dancing: The Results has settled into its familiar 7.15pm Sunday slot. But now we’re into the business end with just four couples left, the BBC has pushed it back – so don’t get caught out.

Tonight’s episode (Sunday, December 14, 2025) kicks off at 7.45pm and runs for a tight 45 minutes, wrapping up at 8.30pm. As ever, you can catch it on BBC One or stream along on BBC iPlayer.

And when that glittery curtain comes down, we’ll officially know the three couples heading into the 2025 final. The excitement levels are off the scale already.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results starts at 7.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday December 14, 2025.

