Fans slam ‘predictable’ result as Strictly Christmas special spoiler leaks online: ‘Not surprising’

Even though it won’t air on TV for another two weeks, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special spoiler has leaked online.

On Christmas Day, a bunch of famous faces will be taking on the challenge of the Christmas Strictly episode. But, obviously, it’s not filmed live. And so, it was very easy for the winner to leak online.

The Strictly Christmas special is always a hugely exciting time, as it is the last bit of the show we get for quite some time. And this year, it will be even more bittersweet as it marks the end of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s time hosting the show. And there is still a lot of speculation on who could take their place.

Who is taking part in the Christmas special?

There are quite a few huge celebrities taking place in the Christmas Strictly special. So, let’s have a look at who they are partnered with – and what songs they will be dancing to.

Singer and cook Melanie Blatt paired with Kai Widdrington, will be taking on an American Smooth to Santa Baby by the Pussycat Dolls.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe will be taking on a Charleston to Santa Clause is Coming to Town by Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters alongside pro Nancy Xu.

Elsewhere Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk has been paired with actor Nicholas Bailey. They will be dancing a Viennese Waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams.

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has been partnered with Vitto Copolla, and will be dancing a Cha Cha Cha to Cher’s DJ Play A Christmas Song.

Meanwhile, athlete Jodie Ounsley will be completing a Street dance with Neil Jones to Red Christmas by Kylie Cantrall. However, Jodie just recently lost her father, and faced a lot of speculation that she had quit the show. But, she spoke out about how she will be sticking with it – in honour of her dad.

And finally, singer/songwriter Brian McFadden will be dancing with Michelle Tsiakkas. Together, they will be completing a Jive to Kelly Clarkson’s Run Rudolph Run.

Fans fume as Strictly spoiler leaks online

At this point, it’s not unusual for Strictly fans to have results leaked to them, as every weekend the spoiler seems to appear online.

The reason for this is that results shows are never filmed live. Each weekend, the celebrities do their dances and then there is a short break before they return to the dance-floor for the results.

Naturally, those in the audience aren’t allowed their phones on, or take any photographs. But that isn’t enough to stop the result leaking online. After each recording, fans who were in the studio seem to pass the information on. And then, it gets posted online for everyone to know.

And this is exactly what has happened for the Strictly Christmas special. It was pre-recorded earlier this week. So, whenever the recording ended, fans in the studio knew the entire outcome.

Last night (December 9) it was revealed on X who had won the entire episode. And fans weren’t too impressed.

One commented: “Predicted that easy…”

“Are we even surprised? I’m not surprised.” another asked. While a fan penned: “Not going to waste my time watching.”

So, we aren’t going to spoil the result for you. But we encourage you to tune in to BBC at 5.30pm on Christmas Day. It’s going to be a great watch!

