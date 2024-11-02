Strictly host Claudia Winkleman previously opened up about experimenting with drugs, admitting she fainted.

The telly fave has been a regular on screens since the 1990s. Thanks to her infectious personality and iconic fringe, Claudia – who is fronting Strictly today (November 2) – has gone on to become one of the UK’s beloved presenters.

Whether you love her on Strictly Come Dancing, The Piano, The Traitors or Best Home Cook, it’s fair to say Claudia has left her mark in the world of television.

And earlier this year, the TV star spoke out about trying cannabis “once” – and even joked she would try it again “when she’s fired from everything”.

Claudia recalled her one experience with drugs earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman on drug-taking

In an interview with The Times from January 2024, the publication claims how within minutes, a “so open” Claudia divulged to them how she tried cannabis once – only to faint. It was then revealed that she is a fan of the CBD capsules.

CBD is a chemical compound found naturally in the cannabis plant. It does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis responsible for making users feel “high”.

But, when asked if she would ever try the “full-fat version” again, Claudia candidly admitted: “Maybe when the kids have left home?

“When I’m alone and fired from everything, I’ll text Tess: ‘Babe, do you remember when we used to do Strictly? Can I come to yours and just say: ‘The judge’s scores are in!’ Then maybe. Yes, I’ll take a massive slab of it,” she added.

Claudia Winkleman doesn’t let her kids watch her on TV

When she’s not on TV screens, Strictly host Claudia can be found with her beloved family: husband Kris Thykier and children Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12.

But despite being an in-demand TV presenter, Claudia doesn’t let her three children watch her on television.

When questioned whether the family watches her work together during the Christmas holidays, she told Radio Times last year: “Absolutely not. They aren’t allowed to watch anything I do.”

While filming the second series of The Traitors while her youngest wasn’t in school, they came to visit her on set. Claudia said: “They’ve never seen it. Much better.”

The TV star is married with three kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claudia in rare home life confession

Meanwhile earlier this year, Claudia Winkleman offered an intimate glimpse into her Sundays with her family.

Asked by The Guardian if she “loved or hated” Sundays, Claudia declared that she “loves” them.

From the early morning routines involving her “collection of offspring” and feeding the family rabbit, to discussions over homework, the day starts in a way many families will find familiar.

She also went on to reveal her aversion to the gym. As well as her love for simple pleasures including dim sum and roast chicken.

