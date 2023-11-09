Strictly announces six new celebrities for Christmas special as draw for free tickets opens

As we reach the halfway point of Strictly 2023, thoughts have turned to this year’s Christmas special – not least because the ballot for tickets is now officially open.

The BBC has announced that this year’s Strictly Come Dancing festive edition will see six new celebrities take centre stage and fans can now apply to be present.

The episode, which will air on Christmas Day, will be shot at the beginning of December. And you’ll be sworn to secrecy over the winner until the show goes out!

Strictly Christmas special returns for 2023

While the show will be presented by the regular Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the festive special will feature six new celebrities as they compete to be crowned the Christmas Champion 2023.

According to Tellymix, each of the six couples will dance to a Christmas-inspired routine. And they will have to impress all three judges – Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

The professionals and music guests will also perform

Last year, the celebrities who took part included podcaster Rosie Ramsey, actor George Webster, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts with Giovanni Pernice and soap star Alexandra Mardell with Kai Widdrington, who lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Alongside the performances from the six new celebrities, the special will also see a spectacular group routine from the professionals and a musical guest.

How to get your tickets

The Christmas special will be filmed on Tuesday December 5. Fans can now apply for free tickets to be in the audience on the BBC website.

The closing date to apply for tickets is 10pm on Tuesday November 14. Soon after, tickets will be allocated in a random draw.

The line-up of celebrities and their pro partners for the 2023 Christmas special are to be announced in due course.

