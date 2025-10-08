Strictly’s Chris Robshaw warned ‘he could be in trouble’ as star ‘isn’t grasping what’s being asked of him’

Strictly star Chris Robshaw could face elimination this weekend (October 12) because he’s just “not breaking out of the box”, a former show pro has declared.

Brendan Cole, who was axed from the show back in 2018, has shared his concerns for rugby star Chris and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Sky Vegas, Brendan has declared: “Tom [Skinner] deserved to go home. He was the weakest of the lot. It was a dreadful attempt at the salsa, to be honest. Next, you’ve got to look at Chris [Robshaw]. He’s just not breaking out of the box.”

Brendan didn’t think much of Nadiya and Chris’ dance last weekend (Credit: BBC)

‘A big old lump of a rugby player’

Wading in further, he added: “He’s a big old lump of a rugby player. And when you see someone like that, you want them to come out and surprise you – to make everyone go: ‘Wow!’

“If he’s doing a ballroom dance, he needs to look completely in command. Like he’s stepped straight off the rugby pitch, cleaned himself up, thrown on a tail suit, had a shave and transformed into something refined and elegant.”

Chris and Nadiya found themselves in the Strictly bottom two last weekend (Credit: BBC)

He then added: “He’s a lovely guy. And as a rugby nut myself, I’m always happy to see a rugby player on the show. But it just doesn’t seem like he’s really grasping what’s being asked of him – not to the extent it needs to be.

“When you compare him to some of the others, especially those with dance training or natural ability, he just doesn’t stack up. So, he could be in trouble soon. And, honestly, so could Ross King.”

Chris has no previous dance experience, something Nadiya has pointed out (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya was ‘just stating the obvious’

Brendan also touched on Chris’ Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova’s comments that she finds it “sad” that celebs with prior dance experience end up pushing out true beginners early on.

“Nadiya was just pointing out that her partner isn’t a dancer. He’s never danced before – and she’s right that we should be celebrating the fact he’s giving it a go. That doesn’t mean he deserves something more, it’s just stating the obvious.

“That’s what Strictly is really about: taking people with no dance background and watching them grow week by week.”

This week, for Movie Week, Chris and Nadiya will dance a paso doble to Sweet Child O’ Mine from the movie Thor.

Strictly returns this Saturday (October 11) at 6.05pm on BBC One.

Read more: Chris Robshaw in surprise admission about Nadiya and the Strictly curse

So who are you backing to win? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.