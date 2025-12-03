Strictly star Carlos Gu admitted it took him days to recover from the whirlwind of last weekend on It Takes Two tonight (December 3).

Carlos appeared on the spin-off show alongside his dance partner Karen Carney following their explosive performance on Saturday (November 29) night.

The pair performed a couple’s choice to Born This Way by Lady Gaga and received a perfect score of 40.

Carlos and Karen received a score of 40 last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Karen Carney didn’t realise she received four 10s

Reflecting on their dance, Karen told It Takes Two host Janette Manrara that it was an “emotional” one for her.

However, on the night, she almost didn’t realise they received a 10 by all four of the judges.

“When we were in the Clauditorium, I didn’t actually see the two middle 10s because I was trying to hug and make sure this gentleman was OK,” she said, looking over at Carlos.

“I was trying to peer around Claudia and then eventually I [saw] and was like, ‘Carlos, we got 40!’ I was trying to tell him and he was obviously emotional,” Karen continued, describing the performance as a “dream”.

Carlos was overwhelmed after he received his first ever 40 on the show (Credit: BBC)

Carlos Gu took ‘three days to recover’

On the night, Carlos didn’t hold back his emotions and was visibly crying. When asked by Janette if he had yet recovered, he said: “I had three days to recover.”

“I couldn’t stop crying and it was just emotional and I was all over the place,” Carlos added.

The Chinese dancer, who joined the show in 2022, explained that it was the first time he had received four 10s from the judges.

“In my four years at Strictly, it took forever, so I’m really pleased.”

On Saturday (December 6), Carlos and Karen will perform to The Rhythm of Life from Sweet Charity for Musicals Week. They will return to the dancefloor with a samba.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (December 6) at 6.50pm on BBC One

