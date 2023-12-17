Strictly: Bobby Brazier’s nan says Jade Goody would be ‘looking down from Heaven with pride’ on her son

Strictly star Bobby Brazier‘s nan, Jackiey Budden has said Jade Goody would be watching Bobby with “pride” in the final last night.

The EastEnders star, 20, paid tribute to his late mum again last night. However, he lost out on the Glitterball trophy to Ellie Leach.

Jackiey Budden revealed she’s “proud” of Bobby Brazier

Speaking to The Sun Jackiey Budden said: “[Jade] would have been so proud of him, as am I, and a lot of other people are too. He always wears his mum’s bracelet, so she is always with him and he knows she’s always looking down on him.”

Jackiey then said that she’s “due for a catch-up” with Bobby and his brother Freddie, 19, after not seeing them for over a year. She said: “I can’t wait to see him and give him a huge hug.”

Jackiey Budden said Jade Goody would’ve been proud of Bobby Brazier (Credit: Loose Women)

Jackiey’s comments come after it was revealed that she had been “banned” from watching her son perform on Strictly.

Strictly bosses had allocated Bobby 22 tickets for friends and family to see him dance. However, none of them went nan Jackiey.

“There is a lot of friction between the Brazier side of the family and Jackiey for several long-standing reasons. But viewers have been surprised not to see Jackiey in the Strictly audience as she is Bobby’s grandmother,” a source told the Sun recently.

It comes after Jackiey used less than complimentary language to describe Jeff Brazier recently.

Dianne and Bobby missed out on the trophy last night (Credit: BBC)

Jack Tweed said Jackiey Budden should’ve been allowed at the final

Bobby’s stepfather, Jack Tweed, spoke out in support of Jackiey recently.

“I think it’s only right Jackiey can go to the final. She has played a big part in Bobby’s childhood. I know it’s what Jade would want. She would want peace and for everybody to get along,” Jack said in an interview with the MailOnline.

He then continued: “I know Jackiey can be outspoken. She speaks before she thinks and Jade is exactly the same. That will never change and it never has. She is who she is and we all know that. But she has an absolute right to be there. It’d be very sad if she isn’t. She is Bobby’s nan at the end of the day. Jackiey would not claim and has never claimed to be perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff Brazier spoke about Jade Goody being the “happiest”

Jeff Brazier – who shared Bobby and Freddie with Jade, said his mum would have been “proud” of Bobby being on Strictly.

“It all came together [for Bobby] reasonably early in his young adult life and as a result, he’s gone on to do things that make us all proud.

“We know what he’s faced and endured, and the fact that he is still such a shining light is amazing. He’s making everybody proud and obviously, the most proud person in the world would’ve been his mum,” he said.

Read more: Strictly: Bobby Brazier is the youngest star to reach the final, not Chris Parker, as Janette Manrara issues correction on It Takes Two

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.