Strictly star Annabel Croft breaks down in tears as she talks about her exit on It Takes Two

Strictly star Annabel Croft has left viewers “bereft” after being reduced to tears live on TV following her exit from the competition.

Annabel, 57, and Johannes Radebe, 36, joined Fleur East on It Takes Two last night (Monday, December 11) for an emotional chat.

The tennis champion admitted she felt “dazed by it all” when asked how she felt after losing to Bobby Brazier in the tense dance-off.

Annabel and Johannes made an emotional appearance on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Turning to Johannes, she said: “I’m a little bit sad that I couldn’t get you to get us to the final.

“Of course, we would have loved to have gone through, but we had some stiff opposition so I’m really, really proud of where we came.”

Strictly star Annabel Croft: ‘I felt like I’d won’

But it was after Fleur showed Strictly star Annabel Croft her best bits that things turned very emotional.

Wiping away tears, Annabel said: “It’s quite hard watching all of that back because it’s so much emotion and it was quite a rollercoaster ride.”

She added of Johannes: “I felt like I’d won the glitterball.

Annabel and Johannes were eliminated from Strictly at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

“I had this enormous ball of glitter sitting next to me right now from the moment that we met.

“It was like, well I’ve won, because I have the most amazing partner and that’s exactly how I felt.”

The emotion clearly got to Fleur, too, as her voice was heard breaking as she wrapped up the interview.

Viewers said they felt ‘bereft’ (Credit: BBC)

Viewers ‘bawling’ over eliminated star

And viewers who flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, said they were “heartbroken” by the interview.

One wrote: “Catching up on #ItTakesTwo and I’m bereft at Annabel and Jojo.”

A second added: “Johannes and Annabel have me bawling. It’s a shame they couldn’t make the final.”

While a third penned: “Wondering if I’ll ever not get emotional when I see Annabel and Johannes.”

Strictly will come to an end this weekend with Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, and Layton Williams all trying to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

Read more: Strictly star Layton Williams hits back at trolls after securing spot in the final: ‘It’s so draining’

The Strictly final airs on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who do you want to win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.