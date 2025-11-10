Concerns for teary Strictly star Alex Kingston amid ‘very serious problem’

There are concerns for Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex Kingston after she got emotional on Saturday’s live show.

On Saturday (November 8), Alex and her partner Johannes Radebe performed a paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor. The judges had mixed opinions on their dance.

On the leaderboard, Alex and Johannes placed second-to-last with a score of 30. Meanwhile, on the night, Alex was visibly emotional and started to cry during her interview upstairs with host Claudia Winkleman.

Alex and Johannes received mixed reactions from the panel (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Alex Kingston’s tears ‘meant a very serious problem’

Luckily for Alex and Johannes, the pair avoided the dreaded dance-off and were saved by the public on Sunday (November 9) night.

That said, a body language expert, Judi James, has expressed her concerns for Alex after she broke down on live television.

“Alex was clearly suffering from exhaustion after some successful outings,” she alleged on behalf of Paddy Power Games.

Judi continued: “Alex’s tears would have meant a very serious problem for Johannes and that reflected in some of his facial expressions, that ranged from his usual empathetic kindness to some winces or ‘upturned smiles’ where the corners of the mouth are pulled down in a mask of tragedy.”

She explained that Alex’s dialogue “let everyone know that she was suffering from the dreaded ‘preparing to fail’ form of thinking”.

Alex cried following her dance last week (Credit: BBC)

‘He knew he had some emotional underpinning to do again’

Instead of stoicism, Judi said the ER and Doctor Who actress provided “verbal ‘sick notes’ to explain why she knew she wouldn’t be able to do the dance well”.

She added: “These looked like ‘stress tears’, where the release of the tears can help to lower stress levels. But Alex seemed to try to keep hers in check, which might have meant she didn’t allow herself to have a necessary outlet for her fear and tension. Tears like this are the ones we describe as ‘Having a good cry’ to ‘Let it all out’. Trapping and containing her tears would have inhibited this cathartic function.”

Judi admitted that Alex became “self-isolated during the judge’s criticism of her dance”, insisting that her “overkill smile of denial as she ran up the stairs only fell as she pulled a huge wince of pain as she spotted Vicky Pattison”.

Alex was supported by her co-stars on Saturday after Claudia requested that they pile on and reassure her. However, Judi also noticed Johannes’ “pursed lips”, stating: “He wiped a tear from her eye with his hand, which suggested he knew he had some emotional and motivational underpinning to do again before next week.”

Last night, La Voix and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey landed in the bottom two. However, after both performed again, the judges decided to save La Voix.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers declare Vicky Pattison their ‘winner’ after ‘amazing’ performance

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!