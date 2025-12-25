Why Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 isn’t out yet for UK fans

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 is almost here. It’s the penultimate chapter of the final season. For UK fans, it looks like they need to wait a little longer – but they actually don’t.

Tomorrow (December 25) is Christmas Day. For millions of people, it’ll start with presents being ripped open and Buck’s fizz being guzzled, and then turkey being gobbled, and then they’ll retire to the sofa for the Christmas TV schedule.

However, Netflix has shaken up everyone’s festive plans with the release of Stranger Things season 5.

If you’ve watched the trailers, you’ll have noticed the Christmas Day release date for volume 2. However, it’ll be a little different in the UK.

What time is Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 out on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 will premiere at 1am GMT on Friday, December 26, on Netflix.

Yes, that means it isn’t dropping on Christmas Day in the UK, despite what you may have read online. There is a simple explanation: volume 2 will be released on December 25 in the US, but it’s due to the time difference.

New episodes are being rolled out globally at the exact same time. So, if you were hoping to hunker down with your family tonight and watch Stranger Things, you’ll need to stay up late. If you’re in the US, volume 2 drops at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Stranger Things fans slam volume 2’s ‘diabolical’ Christmas release

While some fans of the show are pleased about the series dropping around Christmas, others have criticised Netflix for monopolising people’s time on such a special occasion.

“The fact that they are dropping anything from 4.5 to 6 hours of Stranger Things on Christmas Day is diabolical,” one user wrote on X.

“Who tf at Netflix thought releasing Stranger Things on Christmas Day and NYE was a good idea?” another tweeted, referencing the finale’s New Year’s Eve drop in the US. For UK viewers, it’ll be 1am New Year’s Day.

“Stranger Things episodes releasing on Christmas: trashy, attention-seeking, tacky,” a third posted.

It isn’t uncommon for new movies to release on Christmas Day in North America; for example, Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme hits cinemas tomorrow.

However, dropping multiple episodes of one of the biggest shows in the world is unusual – but it’s something the show’s creators always wanted to do.

Speaking to Radio Times, Matt and Ross Duffer said: “We do like the idea of releasing it on Christmas. Just because we’re film guys and big films were often released at Christmas.

“We like the idea of people watching it together. So instead of just sitting there by yourself watching on a phone, perhaps it encourages people to sit down as a family or with a group of friends.”

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2?

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has a total of three episodes. You can check out their titles below:

Chapter Five: Shock Jock

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz

Chapter Seven: The Bridge

There are a couple of things to bear in mind. Firstly, Camazotz is Holly’s nickname for Vecna’s memory world, inspired by A Wrinkle in Time.

Secondly, Frank Darabont (the director of The Shawshank Redemption and The Walking Dead’s creator) is back for Episode 5.

“He flexes very different muscles on this one than he did on [Episode 3] Turnbow Trap – it’s far darker, and far scarier,” co-creator Ross Duffer said.

Volume 2 is also 3 hours and 52 minutes long – so you better make sure you don’t have any plans on Boxing Day morning.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 will be released on December 26. Seasons 1-4 and season 5 volume 1 are available to stream now.

