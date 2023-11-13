Stephen Mulhern finally speaks about his hospital stay: ‘It was a bit of a worrying time’

Presenter Stephen Mulhern was hospitalised earlier this year following a secret illness. The 46 year old’s health battle took place back in March.

Fans felt his absence after he missed a few episodes of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway at the time.

Taking to Twitter at the time, Stephen wrote: “I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon. In the meantime…I’ll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot. Please don’t miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen.”

Stephen Mulhern has spoken about his health scare (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen Mulhern gave an update to fans about his health

The new host of the rebooted Deal Or No Deal game show has now revealed how he’s feeling after indulging in a much-needed break.

“It’s really bizarre because this is the first time I’ve ever explained because I keep myself to myself. But I was in hospital. I had to have those two weeks off Saturday Night Takeaway. Now we’re alright. But it wasn’t good. It was a bit of a worrying time,” he told The Sun.

Since then, the telly star has said that he’s put good measures in his life to make sure he can complete long days of filming.

Speaking about Deal Or No Deal, he added: “You’ve got to use every trick in the book because you know there’ll be people that will be crying, there will be people who will be angry, people who are gutted, and overjoyed. So you do just go: ‘Wow that was like a boxing match. When I finish filming I stay in the hotel next door and just go to bed.”

Would you like to see Stephen host Dancing On Ice? (Credit: Splash News)

Stephen to host Dancing On Ice?

But that’s certainly not all, as Stephen is rumoured to be presenting the next series of Dancing On Ice alongside ex-This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Speaking in the same interview, he addressed his association with the show, as well as the time he replaced Phillip Schofield when the star was unwell.

However, Stephen has said nothing has been agreed for him to present Dancing On Ice… yet!

“We are talking about Dancing On Ice but I promise you now nothing has been agreed. I’ve not said yes and I haven’t said no. Would I do it? Do you know something? I think it’d be silly not to do it. But nothing has been fully agreed. It would be great to work with Holly again .”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal reboot start date confirmed as November 20

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!