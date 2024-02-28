Dancing On Ice 2024 has been hit by Ofcom complaints following a performance last weekend.

Sunday night’s episode left both host Holly Willoughby and ITV viewers open-mouthed with a very steamy performance. The host even covered her face during the scenes that viewers have dubbed ‘inappropriate’.

An outpouring of TV fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Viewers and hosts Holly and Stephen Mulhern were greeted with a very different performance on Sunday evening. The cast of Magic Mike stripped off to show of their toned physiques whilst gyrating to music.

Meanwhile, Holly looked slightly red-faced! The former This Morning star could be seen blushing and covering her face with a t-shirt tossed by the dancers.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern were left open-mouthed at the steamy display (Credit: Dancing On Ice via Youtube / ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024

However, some Dancing On Ice fans felt that the performance was ‘inappropriate’. One wrote to social media: “Do we really need to see male strippers on Dancing On Ice? Inappropriate.”

Another added: “I’m not a prude but really don’t think magic Mike was a suitable choice for a family show.”

Do we really need to see male strippers on Dancing On Ice? Inappropriate.

A third chimed in: “Haha Holly hiding her face at Magic Mike performing lol.”

Now, TV watchdog Ofcom has confirmed it received 86 complaints about performance.

Holly covered her face during the performance (Credit: Dancing On Ice / ITVX / ITV)

On Sunday evening, the complaints didn’t stop there!

A fourth person fumed at the time: “Magic Mike is now wholesome family viewing? What the [bleep] happened there?”

Another quipped: “Male strippers on prime time ITV. Bring on the Ofcom complaints.”

Other viewers seemed to enjoy the show, with one joking: “I’d like to complain about that gratuitous Magic Mike routine. It wasn’t long enough.”

Stephen showed off his abs… (Credit: Dancing On Ice / ITVX / ITV)

Another agreed: “Well that was by far the best part of Dancing On Ice tonight.”

Stephen also stripped off at one point, opening his shirt to show off his (fake) abs to announce that the votes were open. Holly exclaimed at this: “I can’t unsee that!”

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (March 3) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

