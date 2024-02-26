Dancing On Ice could be ‘facing an uncertain future’ following Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean‘s decision to retire from skating, a news report claims.

Earlier this month, the Olympic skating stars confirmed they will be stepping away from the rink following a farewell tour in 2025.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Christopher noted they will have been skating together for half a century next year.

Jayne reflected: “We feel that it will be the last tour. But it will be a celebration of everything that we have been through since 1984, winning the Olympics, which opened up the door to lots of other things in the future.”

Additionally, in an interview with the Mirror, Christopher said of their decision: “I think there comes a time when you know. We’re not spring chickens any more. But we’re still able to do it to a certain degree we feel good about it, but that will go.”

Now, according to the same newspaper, next year’s series of DOI could be billed by show bosses as “one last hurrah” for Torvill and Dean.

Furthermore, it claimed that DOI has experienced a decline in viewership – and that on screen celebs take home six figure sums for getting their skates on.

DOI ‘ratings tumble’: ‘Show only works if it gets a big audience’

A source is said to have told the tabloid: “Dancing On Ice faces an uncertain future. The ratings are low for a big weekend show. And without Torvill and Dean putting in their performances this could be the end of the road.

“It is an incredibly expensive show to make. It only works if it gets a big audience.”

A representative for Dancing On Ice told ED!: “We never take a decision on future series until the end of the current one. But Dancing on Ice remains a popular entertainment format for us having launched with 4.2 million viewers.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday March 3 on ITV from 6.30pm.

