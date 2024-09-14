Star of Catchphrase Stephen Mulhern previously opened up about the body part he doesn’t want anyone to see.

The TV star has been gracing our screens for more than 25 years, hosting shows on CITV as well as Britain’s Got More Talent and Dancing On Ice, to name but a few.

However, despite a long-lasting career, Stephen has been known for his privacy. To the public’s knowledge, he is not married and doesn’t have kids. However, his personal life isn’t the only thing he doesn’t want the public to see…

Catchphrase star Stephen Mulhern will never be seen in flip-flops

During an interview with Woman Magazine last May, Stephen confessed that he hates his feet.

“I never show my feet. I hate them. If you open a bag of Monster Munch, that’s how I see my feet,” he said.

Stephen continued: “I never wear flip-flops – even on holiday, I’ll get very close to the water so no one will see them by the time I get in.”

He also stated that his biggest pet hate is “selfishness and rudeness”.

“There’s not one person I’d ever say ‘no’ to in terms of a selfie or anything like that. The biggest thing in my industry is being kind to the runners, as they work so hard and at some point, they’ll probably be higher up the ladder than you, too! Just treat people right; you don’t need to be an idiot.”

‘It’s more about having fun’

Catchphrase has remained on our screens since 1985, with Stephen taking on the role of host in 2013.

During an interview with Digital Spy that same year, Stephen agreed with the interviewer that the “sense of fun” is why the show stands out from its competitors.

“Yes, there is pressure for them to get it right and progress through to the jackpot round, but it’s more about having fun. So yeah, that’s the perfect summing up of the show – it’s about having a good time and just playing along,” he said.

Celebrity Catchphrase is on Saturday September 14 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

