Stacey Solomon divides fans with her disgusting behaviour in first look at new series of Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon is returning for a brand new series of Sort Your Life Out – and she’s already dividing fans before the show has even started.

In a first-look clip at the BBC show, the star can be seen displaying some arguably grim behaviour.

Stacey is seen talking with her mouth full while chomping on a sandwich, leaving viewers split between disgust and laughter.

Stacey Solomon has spit fan opinion in a new Sort Your Life Out first look (Credit: BBC)

The new series sees Stacey heading into her sixth run of the hit show, helping families whose homes have completely spun out of control.

But it seems some viewers are finding her sandwich moment harder to swallow than the clutter.

Stacey Solomon divides fans in first look clip

The promo sees Stacey sitting on the bedroom floor, mid-bite, telling the camera: “I just need a sandwich.

“You know when you just sit down and need a sandwich?”

Dilly Carter rushes in, telling her: “We haven’t got time!”

Stacey, still chewing, insists: “I can’t sacrifice sandwich time. I just need a quiet moment.”

She adds: “It’s been really hectic today and my sugar levels are down here.”

Dilly marches out, leaving Stacey yelling: “Don’t hate me! Get your own sandwich! You’ll feel better! Maybe you need some sugar!”

Fans quickly took to social media.

Sharing their displeasure, one viewer shared a ‘shrugging shoulders’ emoji and wrote: “Stacey talking with mouth full of sandwich.”

Yet another added: “There comes a time when you know you just have to eat.”

And a third penned: “Have a break, have a sandwich!”

Sort Your Life Out returns for sixth series

Despite Stacey’s sandwich etiquette (or lack of), the show itself remains a hit.

Stacey leads a team including Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington, occasionally joined by husband Joe Swash, as they tackle homes where clutter has taken over.

Families’ belongings are moved to a huge warehouse and sorted into recycle, donate or toss piles.

There is also a keep pile, which sees a small amount of belongings returning to their transformed homes.

The series has won multiple awards, including a Royal Television Society Award and a National Television Award in 2024, and Stacey’s humour continues to be a key part of its appeal.

When does it start?

The sixth series kicks off with an episode called It’s Good To Be Back, featuring the Kings’ property.

Gerry, Trish and two of their grown-up children will have their clutter tackled by Stacey and the team.

The show returns at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday March 10, 2026, with six episodes in total.

Whether viewers love or hate her sandwich antics, Stacey is guaranteed to make an impression.

