SNL issues apology to Aimee Lou Wood after she slams ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch about her teeth

SNL apologised to British actress Aimee Lou Wood after she was unhappy with their sketch during the American late-night live show.

Aimee, who currently plays Chelsea in The White Lotus, was featured in an Saturday Night Live sketch over the weekend (April 12), where the show’s cast member Sarah Sherman impersonated her accent while wearing exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

Titled White Potus, the segment also saw its characters replaced by impressions of Donald Trump and his inner circle.

Sarah Sherman impersonated Aimee Lou Wood on SNL (Credit: YouTube)

SNL apologies to Aimee Lou Wood

Following SNL’s impersonation of Aimee, she took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to express her discomfort.

“Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny,” she wrote.

“Such a shame because I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the [bleep] for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” Aimee shared in another update.

She added: “On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself.”

Sharing messages she had received from her followers, Aimee uploaded a screenshot where a fan said the skit was “sharp and funny until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970s misogyny”.

Following her and people’s reaction, Aimee revealed that SNL has reached out and apologised for the sketch.

Aimee was upset with the sketch (Credit: Instagram)

Are those Chelsea’s real teeth on White Lotus?

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show last month, Aimee opened up about her teeth.

After noticing nice things said about her appearance, she insisted it was “a real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever”.

When asked whether people thought she was wearing false teeth for her acting roles, Aimee said, “100%”. However, she does not use prosthetic teeth.

In an opinion piece shared by Vanity Fair, Aimee’s teeth were described as “charming” and “inspiring”.

