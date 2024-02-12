Silent Witness series 27 episode King’s Cross: Hermione Norris and Neil Pearson join the cast

Silent Witness series 27 comes to an end this week, with episodes 9 and 10 – entitled King’s Cross – and romcom fans are in for a treat with the guest cast.

Although the subject matter of the BBC One forensic drama couldn’t be any less lovey-dovey. Far from it, in fact.

In King’s Cross: Part One, the team must navigate when eight bodies are discovered entombed in a mass grave below the famous London Underground station. Nikki and co need to investigate the past and present to find the identity of the man dubbed The King’s Cross Serial Killer.

With the knowledge that a prolific serial killer was operating in London nearly 20 years ago without anyone knowing, the Lyell team know this will be a case like no other.

It’s a grisly, gripping episode of Silent Witness, with a fantastic cast – so who joins the show in the final episodes King’s Cross Part 1 and 2? Here’s everything you need to know…

Actress Hermione Norris plays CS Sheila Court in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Hermione Norris guest stars as CS Sheila Court in the cast of Silent Witness episode Kings Cross

Actress Hermione Norris plays CS Sheila Court in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross. She’s one of the investigating officers who’s called to investigate the mass murder in London.

Hermione is best known for her role in the romantic comedy series Cold Feet. She played Karen Marsden in the comedy drama from 1997 to 2020. Karen was a mother-of-three who worked hard as a publishing editor, but felt trapped in her relationship with her husband David. The couple eventually decided to divorce in series five, and Karen later embarked on an affair with James Nesbitt’s character Adam.

London-born Hermione, 57, has been on our screens ever since 1990, when she played Virginia in the TV series Blood Rights. She went on to play Octavia in one episode of Drop the Dead Donkey – which also starred her Silent Witness co-star Neil Pearson (see below).

After appearing in the likes of Clarissa, Poirot, Casualty, and Between the Lines, she joined the cast of Cold Feet, which catapulted her to global fame.

Other notable roles include Victoria St. John in Berkeley Square, DCI Carol Jordan in Wire in the Blood opposite Robson Green, Beatrice Kingdom in Kingdom, and Ros Myers in Spooks. In 2011, she portrayed Stella Isen in Outcasts, before playing Matron Grace Carter in The Crimson Field.

Between 2014 and 2016, Hermione starred as Roanna in In the Club, before playing Alice Moffatt in the 2016 drama Innocent. Luther fans will know her as Vivien Lake, a role she played in series 5 in 2019. More recently, Hermione has played Cate Walford in Between Two Worlds, Doctor Sophie Trent in Doc Martin, and Maureen Day in Riches.

Actor Neil Pearson as DI Steve Tudor in Silent Witness King’s Cross (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Neil Pearson stars as DI Steve Tudor

London-born Neil Pearson, 64, joins the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross as DI Steve Tudor, who assists Hermione Norris’ CS Court in the bleak investigation.

However, Neil is probably best known for his comedic role in Drop the Dead Donkey. The actor played Dave Charnley in the satire from 1990 to 2008.

He’s been on our screens ever since 1982, when he played Napper in Oi for England. He subsequently appeared in Drummonds, Up Line, and Intimate Contact, before playing Mungo in the sitcom Chelmsford 123.

Between 1989 and 1992, Neil played Gary in the sitcom That’s Love, before portraying DSU Tony Clark in the detective drama Between the Lines, a role for which he was BAFTA nominated.

After roles in The Magician’s House, Dirty Work, and Armadillo, Neil won the leading role of Trevor Heslop in Trevor’s World of Sport. Other notable roles include Michael Caddick in All the Small Things with Sarah Lancashire, Alistair Gillespie in Monroe, Vaughan Fitzgerald in Waterloo Road, and Jonathan in In the Club (another occasion when Neil starred opposite his Silent Witness co-star Hermoine Norris).

More recently, Neil played Eric Morley in the disturbing Jimmy Saville drama The Reckoning. His film appearances include all three of the Bridget Jones films. He played Richard Finch in the romantic comedies.

Jude Akuwudike stars as Malcolm Jones in Silent Witness (BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Jude Akuwudike stars as Malcolm Jones

Nigerian actor Jude Akuwudike, 59, portrays Malcom Jones in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross. He’s been on our screens ever since 1988 when he played a priest in the film A World Apart.

Sine then, he’s starred in dozens of TV series, including Virtual Murder, Roger Roger, Moses Jones, and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Eagle-eyed Silent Witness fans may even remember Jude for having popped up on the show before – twice! In 2003, he portrayed Malcolm Linden in series 7 episodes Running on Empty. In 2007, he played Willi in series 11 episodes Suffer the Children.

He’s popped up as Thomas Tembe in Doctors, Vincent Daniels in The A Word, and Doctor Adebimpe in Fortitude. Jude also portrayed Uncle Akie in In the Long Run.

More recently, the actor portrayed serial rapist Delroy Grant in Manhunt opposite Martin Clunes. He also starred as Charlie Carter in Gangs of London, Charlie Carter in The Crown, Clark Johnson in Casualty, and Clark Johnson in Culprits.

Films fans might recognise him as Joshua in the recent adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Silent Witness King’s Cross cast: Steve Nicholson is Keith Pryor (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness King’s Cross cast: Steve Nicholson is Keith Pryor

Actor Steve Nicholson, 57, guest stars as Keith Pryor in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross. He is probably best known for portraying Gavin in EastEnders, a role he played in 2003.

His other notable roles include Patrick Dempsey in Big Bad World, Merv Chapman in Vital Signs, and Lewis in The Take. He’s also popped up in The Bill, The Fixer, Casualty, Spooks, Rose and Maloney, and Murphy’s Law.

In 2010, Steve portrayed Jack Cheshire in Whitechapel, before popping up in Silent Witness in 2011. That time he played Major Julian Rutherford in the episodes First Casualty.

In 2015, he starred as Jimmy Stevenson in River opposite Nicola Walker, before playing Sgt Colin Short in New Blood. More recently, he portrayed Dmitri in Strike Back, DC Kenny Munro in Manhunt, and DI Tony Warren in Steeltown Murders.

Ellen Thomas is Esther Daniels in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Ellen Thomas is Esther Daniels

Sierra Leonean-British actress Ellen Thomas, 70, portrays Esther Daniels in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross.

Soap fans will know her best for playing Grace Olubunmi in EastEnders from 2010 to 2011. Although she also played Pearl Chadwick in 1990, Estella Hulton in 2002, and Claudette Hubbard from 2015 to 2016!

From 2018 to 2019, Ellen appeared in medical drama Casualty, in the recurring role of Omo Masters. She is also known for playing Liz Webbe, a school secretary, in all four series of Teachers from 2001 to 2004.

For her role as Adoha Onyeka in Rev, she was nominated for Best TV Comedy Performance. She is also known for her minor role in Come Fly with Me, as Mrs Mbutu.

Other notable roles include Rose in The Lenny Henry Show, Sister Jackie Landers in Cardiac Arrest, Florrie in Holding On, Ruby Thomas in The Jury, and the Principal in Coming of Age. Between 2015 and 2017, she portrayed Nana in Mount Pleasant, before playing Maggie Mensah in Dark Money.

More recently, she starred as Mama in In the Long Run, voiced Hecateae Mother in The Sandman, and played Reme Benson in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Melanie Kilburn is DI Mel Granger in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC One)

Melanie Kilburn is DI Mel Granger

Yorkshire-born ctress Melanie Kilburn guest stars as DI Mel Granger in Silent Witness. She’s perhaps best known for playing Laura Bryant in the ITV police drama The Bill, a role she played from 1996 to 2006.

Melanie Kilburn played Jill in three series of the BBC’s Making Out, and Carol Anderson in Soldier Soldier. The actress also played Sandra in Where the Heart Is in 1999, and Liz in Peak Practice during the series which aired in 2000.

From 2017 to 2018, and again since 2022, she has appeared as Reverend Irene Mills in the BBC soap EastEnders. And she’s no stranger to soaps. Between 2000 and 2002, she portrayed Evelyn Sykes (aka Eve Elliot) in Corrie. Evelyn was the mother of Linda Sykes, bigamous wife of Fred Elliott, and short-term licensee of the Rovers Return.

More recently, she’s popped up as various characters in The Emily Atack Show, Auntie Win in The Long Shadow, and Brenda in Michelle Keegan comedy Brassic.

Who else stars in the cast of Silent Witness King’s Cross?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Professor Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur. Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Platform 7’s Lisa Allen plays a tourist, The Bill star Michele Winstanley portrays Barbara Apstead, Unforgotten’s Mark Oosterveen plays a newsreader, and Taggart’s Monika Miles is Anna Gorska.

Meanwhile, The Serpect actor Colin Stinton is the voice of Ted Holmes, Showtrial’s Rupert Holliday Evans plays Russell Drake, Jingle Jangle actress Sharon Rose portrays DC Chloe Abbott, and The Lost Pirate Kingdom star George Watkins is Carl Streeting.

Last but not least, Landscapers’ Hayley Carmichael is Joanne Perry. Neil Hobbs plays Mike Jarvis, Cold Feet’s Sally Rogers portrays Mary Streeting, and Hamish Macbeth’s Anne Lacey is Gillian Kerr.

Read more: Emilia Fox’s real life partner, and the ex-husband she left after miscarriage and depression

Silent Witness series 1 to 27 are all available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Who would you like to see join the cast of Silent Witness in the future? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.