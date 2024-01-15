Actress Emilia Fox is back as Dr Nikki Alexander in series 27 of Silent Witness, where her character is loved up with Jack Hodgson – but who is her partner in real life?

Viewers know Emilia best for her role in Silent Witness. But she’s also turned her attention to investigating true crime over fiction in In the Footsteps of Killers on Channel 4.

Here’s everything you need to know about Emilia’s real life family connections. Including her famous ex-husband, and her mum who made such an impression on Celebrity Gogglebox!

Emilia Fox joined up with Professor David Wilson to investigate cold cases on In the Footsteps of Killers (Credit: Channel 4)

How is Emilia Fox famous?

Emilia Fox is a British actress who has been on TV screens since her portrayal of Georgiana Darcy in Pride and Prejudice in 1995. Her film debut was in Roman Polanski’s multi-award-winning film The Pianist.

TV viewers probably know her best for her role as Dr Nikki Alexander on BBC One drama Silent Witness. She joined the cast in 2004, following the departure of Amanda Burton.

From 2019 to 2020, she appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with her actress mum Joanna David, and cousin Laurence Fox.

She later turned her hand to something totally different when she investigated real life crimes on In the Footsteps of Killers on Channel 4.

Emilia Fox partner: What else has she starred in?

Emilia has been acting for more than two decades. Her roles have included that of Rebecca in the TV adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier book of the same name, and Clara in David Copperfield.

She also starred in Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) opposite her then real-life fiancé Vic Reeves (although they never married).

Emilia has starred in multiple TV dramas including Marple, Merlin, The Wrong Mans and The Tunnel. She played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2009. She’s also appeared in Strangers, Delicious and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Her countless film roles include Dorian Grey, Cashback and Blithe Spirit. More recently, she’s portrayed Sylvia Fox in Acorn Original TV series Signora Volpe. She played Sylvia, a disillusioned British spy-turned-detective, who started a new life in the beautiful heart of Italy. However, she soon discovered that trouble had a habit of following her…

Emilia Fox in character as Nikki Alexander, opposite Silent Witness co-star Jason Wong in series 24 of the hit drama (Credit: BBC One)

Will Emilia Fox be back as Sylvia Fox in Signora Volpe series 2?

In 2022, Emilia starred as Sylvia Fox in the three-part series Signora Volpe. The Acorn Original also featured one of her Silent Witness co-stars Matteo Carlomagno, who played Matteo Vitale.

Emilia played Sylvia, a disillusioned British spy turned detective. Viewers saw the character start a new life in the beautiful heart of Italy. A far cry from her character in Silent Witness, Sylvia Fox was a swearing, karate-chopping, gun-wielding heroine.

Tara Fitzgerald also starred, as did DI Ray actor Jamie Bamber.

The series has been renewed for season 2, and is expected to drop sometime in 2024.

How old is Emilia Fox and where is she from?

Emilia Rose Elizabeth Fox was born on July 31 1974 in Hammersmith, London.

She is currently 49 years old.

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness, but who is her real life partner in 2024? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is in Emilia’s family? Is Laurence Fox her brother?

Emilia is from a long line of famous actors, and has a large extended family of famous faces, too!

She’s the daughter of actors Edward Fox and Joanna David, with whom she appeared with in Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

Her younger brother Freddie Fox, also an actor, is known for The Pursuit of Love, The Crown, White House Farm, and more recently Slow Horses.

She’s the niece of James Fox, and the cousin of controversial actor Laurence Fox.

Who is Emilia Fox’s mum Joanna David?

Actress Emilia and her mum Joanna appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together in 2020. And Joanna made quite the impression!

At the time, viewers of the Channel 4 series claimed she was the star of the show, due to her OTT reactions. She was hailed as “hilarious” and “brilliant”.

One said: “Joanna David is my favourite person on #CelebrityGogglebox.” Another added: “Joanna is my new fave person.”

Joanna is an actress herself, having started her stage and screen career in 1969. Her stand-out roles include Mrs. Gardiner in the TV series of Pride and Prejudice, and Sonya in War & Peace. She’s been on dozens of films, including You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Rogue Trader, The Boy with the Topknot, and Belonging.

She’s popped up in every TV series you can think of, including Midsomer Murders, Marple, Downton Abbey, Holby City, Doctors, Agatha Raisin, and Casualty. More recently, she’s portrayed Rachel in the film Arthur’s Whisky, and she also played Lady Joselyn Redwyne in House of the Dragon.

Emilia Fox partner 2024: Who is Emilia Fox’s ex-husband?

Emilia was married to Chernobyl and Mad Men actor Jared Harris between 2005 and 2010. They met in 2003 when they both starred in the ill-fated West End theatre production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. He was 13 years her senior.

She later revealed that she left husband Jared – son of Hollywood legend Richard Harris – due to her depression, having suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks pregnant in 2007.

She told The Mirror: “We didn’t explore enough the impact that had on both of us. At the time I thought: ‘OK, so physically I’m better. Let’s just carry on with life’. I thought it was like a horrible illness that you get over. One thing I’ve learned is that we should have shared more.”

Does Emilia Fox have children?

Emilia went on to find love with actor Jeremy Gilley, between 2009 and 2011, with whom she shares a daughter called Rose.

She also dated chef Marco Pierre White from 2012 to 2016, and was engaged to talent agent Luc Chaudhary from 2019 to 2020.

Previously, Emilia was engaged to Vic Reeves whom she met when they were both starring in Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased).

Jared Harris marrying Emilia Fox in 2005 at St Michael and All Angels Steeple, Dorset (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Does Emilia Fox have a partner in 2024?

Emilia is now very happy with her new partner Jonathan Stadlen, a television producer. The pair have been dating since 2021, 16 months after Emilia’s split from fiancé Luc Chaudhary.

Divorced Jonathan is 46, just a few years younger than Emilia. He owns a successful production company called Knickerbockerglory, responsible for recent Netflix hit An American Murder: The Family Next Door.

According to reports, Emilia told friends Jonathan is “the one”. They met through mutual friends, and are said to be “besotted”.

In July 2021, Jonathan joined Emilia on a podcast about crime in lockdown. They live together in West London.

Emilia recently told Good Housekeeping that her new partner makes her “heart dance” due to the “open and honest” communication they share.

Emilia Fox hosts In the Footsteps of Killers on Channel 4

Professor David Wilson and Emilia Fox fronted two series of C4’s In the Footsteps of Killers, which looked at several unsolved murders.

In each episode, Silent Witness star Emilia and criminologist David Wilson reopened a cold case. The series used the latest in forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on historic troubling cases, looking for new leads the original investigation may have missed.

Travelling to the locations of the crime, Emilia and David interviewed the witnesses, suspects, friends and family of the victims, and attempted to build a picture of what exactly happened.

The opening episode of series 1 saw Emilia and Professor David Wilson pair re-examine the 1996 disappearance of David Spencer and Patrick Warren. Subsequent episodes saw them reexamine the murders of Rita Ellis, and Suzy Lamplugh. Although some viewers accused the series of being in bad taste, it did return for a second series.

In the Footsteps of Killers is currently available to watch on All4. Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One.

