Silent Witness series 27 episode Invisible: Nadine Marshall returns to cast as DI Torres

British TV’s longest running crime drama Silent Witness continues its 27th series with episodes 5 and 6, entitled Invisible, and Nadine Marshall returns to the cast.

Fans of the show – and there are millions of you! – will probably remember that the actress first popped up in 2023 as the same character.

In the latest episodes, thankfully running as usual after the past fortnight’s annoying disruptions, the team investigates when the mummified corpse of a woman is found in a flat after being dead for a year.

They draw on all of their forensic and pathology knowledge to find out the truth of her identity and what happened to her. Even if the world had forgotten her, the Lyell are determined that she must get justice…

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast in Silent Witness episodes 5 and 6, Invisible.

Nadine Marshall and Emilia Fox as DI Torres and Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Nadine Marshall stars as DI Torres

London-born actress Nadine Marshall, 51, first appeared in Silent Witness in 2023. She played DI Torres in the episodes Familiar Faces part 1 and 2 of series 26.

In the two-parter, Nikki and Jack investigated when an abandoned lorry is found at a quarry with several dead people in the back… At first it appeared to be a case of sex trafficking, but it soon became clear that all was not as it seemed.

Nadine Marshall played DI Sarah Torres in the cast of those episodes. Torres was a no-nonsense copper who worked alongside Nikki and Jack on the case. In January 2024, Nadine returns to the cast to reprise the role.

And viewers will recognise actress Nadine from several high profile roles. She played Jenny Harris in the cast of the brilliant BBC drama Sherwood in 2022. Actress Nadine appeared an as old flame of DI Salisbury.

Trigger Point fans will know Nadine as DSU Marianne Hamilton in the explosive thriller. She also played Alicia Cobden in Time series 1, Jesse in Small Axe, and Christine in The Innocents. She played another cop, this time DS Shola O’Halloran, in the gritty Suranne Jones drama Save Me.

Nadine has appeared in National Treasure, Old Jack’s Boat, and Waterloo Road, among other roles. More recently, she portrayed Aria Champion in Champion, and Kim’s mum Linda in Liaison.

Iain Fletcher, seen here as DC Rod Skase in The Bill, guest stars in Silent Witness (Credit: Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Iain Fletcher portrays Martin Piler in the cast of Silent Witness episode Invisible

Actor Iain Fletcher, 58, portrays Martin Piler. Eagle-eyed viewers might recognise Iain for playing DI Rod Skase in The Bill, between 1994 and 2000.

Those of you old enough to remember, will know that Skase bullied a witness into lying in order to get the result he wanted – however, the delay caused by the lie ultimately led to the death of a child. Rod resigned before a furious Jack Meadows could see him booted out of the force.

After that, he played Johnny Palmer in Family Affairs in 2002. Other notable roles include Bernard J Ryan, aka Doc, in the brilliant Band of Brothers, and Iain Bain in Casualty, and Holby City. He’s also popped up in Waterloo Road, Armada: 12 Days to Save England, Doctors, and Slow Horses.

Sharlene Whyte as Natasha and Jude Cudjoe as Leo in the cast of Silent Witness episode Invisible (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Sharlene Whyte is Natasha Jackson

Actress Sharlene Whyte, 47, portrays Natasha Jackson in the cast of Silent Witness episodes 5 and 6, entitled Invisible. Sharlene is known for playing Jenny Edwards in The Story of Tracy Beaker, and Adanna Lawal, the Head of Pastoral Care, in the sixth series of Waterloo Road.

She’s been on our screens ever since 1997, when she played Mandlip in The Locksmith. Since then, she’s Donna in Burnside, Beverley (Bev) Summers in Sadie J, and Agnes Smith in Small Axe.

Other notable small roles include Naomi Wilson in Spooks, Lisa Merrick in Hidden, and Cathy Hall in Secrets and Words. She’s actually popped up in Silent Witness before. In 1997, she portrayed Sara Okonjo in one episode of series 11.

More recently, she played grieving mum Doreen Lawrence in the hard-hitting drama Stephen, about the murder of Stephen Lawrence. She portrayed Gil Mendy in the drama We Hunt Together, Agnes Harmon in Sanditon, and Madame in The Doll Factory.

Jude Cudjoe as Leo Jackson

Actor Jude Cudjoe is a relative newcomer to acting, compared to his on-screen mum Sharlene Whyte.

Jude first appeared on TV in 2019, when he played Aaron Lowe in one episode of Doctors. Coincidentally, his second TV role was in Stephen, which also starred Sharlene. Jude played police officer Theo Bannister.

In 2022, Jude portrayed Teenage Soren in Halo, and Pop in Jungle. In 2023, he won his most significant role to date. He played Kai in the Idris Elba drama Hijack. In fact, he played Idris’ son!

Aaron Stephenson as Kevin in Silent Witness episodes 5 and 6 (Credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

Aaron Stephenson stars as Kevin Barker

Actor Aaron Stephenson portrays Kevin Barker in the cast of Silent Witness series 27 episodes Invisible.

He kick started his TV career in 2011, and went on to specialise in truck drivers, and cabbies! He subsequently appeared in a few episodes of prank show Revolting, and played Septic Len in the Kerry Godliman comedy Bad Move.

His role as Kevin is his most significant for a few years. His last screen appearance was in 2021, when he played a teacher in the short film Growing Pains.

Who else stars in the cast of Silent Witness Invisible?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Professor Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur. Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Newcomer Lace Akpojaro plays Roy Lock. It’s his second TV role, having first appeared in the Matthew Morrison TV movie Paris Christmas Waltz.

Jobbing actor Miles Jovian, who has a small role in the Oscar-nominated film Poor Things, plays the masked man.

Anil Desai is Akash Kapadia. TV viewers might know him for his role as Mr Mills in Sheridan Smith thriller The Teacher.

Doctors actress Janie Booth is Mrs Flack, The Bill’s Michele Winstanley plays Barbara Apstead, Casualty’s Yildiz Hussein plays Meryam Parlak, and Salome’s Paula Kay is Paula Jackson.

Meanwhile, The Crypt star Chloe Tannenbaum stars as Rivka Schur. Rivka is the estranged wife of Velvy Schur, and their meeting is not a pleasant one.

Silent Witness series 27 continues with episodes 5 and 6 – entitled Invisible – on Monday, January 29, and Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

