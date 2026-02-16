Silent Witness bumped from BBC One tonight after frustrating schedule change

Silent Witness fans are in for another schedule shake-up tonight, and plenty won’t be happy when their go-to crime drama fails to appear. After weeks of disruption already, viewers are once again asking the same question: why isn’t it on and when can they finally catch the next episode?

Series 29 has already tested the patience of loyal fans. For starters, the new run arrived a month later than usual to make way for Lynley.

Then, episodes 3 and 4 were pulled from schedules at the eleventh hour. While BBC One made the right call after a tragic incident in Birmingham, the sudden change to the advertised running order left viewers scratching their heads.

Now the confusion continues as the forensic favourite is moved yet again. So what’s going on this time, and when will the next episode land? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Silent Witness on tonight?

Fans of Silent Witness will once again find their viewing plans disrupted. This week’s BBC One schedule has been thrown off course thanks to football on Friday, February 13, 2026. The Beeb aired Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup from 7.30pm to 10pm, with the Hull City v Chelsea clash pushing Death in Paradise out of its usual slot — not a winning result for crime drama lovers.

The knock-on effect has rippled through the rest of the week’s TV line-up. Death in Paradise will now air on Monday night (February 16), taking the space normally reserved for Silent Witness.

Usually, Death in Paradise owns Friday nights, while Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays. This week, though, the schedule has flipped, pushing the latest instalments of Silent Witness series 29 later into the week.

When is the next episode on?

The wait won’t be long. Fans can catch the “missing” episodes on Tuesday and Wednesday this week (February 17 and 18, 2026), airing at 9pm on BBC One — the familiar time slot, even if the days have changed.

After that, the Birmingham-set forensic drama will return to its regular Monday and Tuesday schedule.

Episodes 5 and 6, titled The Enemy Within, follow the team as they investigate a fatal stabbing believed to be racially motivated. As the case unfolds and a suspect emerges, tensions rise across the city.

These are the episodes originally set to air the previous week before being swapped following a real-life fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

Viewers react to the news

It’s fair to say fans weren’t thrilled when the changes were first announced.

One wrote: “What time is Death on Paradise on Monday 16th? I hope it doesn’t clash with Silent Witness???”

Another asked: “Why is Silent Witness being bumped on the 16th Feb?”

And a third summed up the mood perfectly: “Bleddy football ruining my evenings!”

Silent Witness episodes 5 and 6 will now air on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 of February at 9pm on BBC One.