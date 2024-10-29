Si King is set to celebrate the life of Dave Myers in a special one-off documentary on the BBC.

The programme will pay tribute to the past 25 years of The Hairy Bikers’ amazing careers.

The show will also follow the 45,000 bikes that joined Si on a memorial journey from London to Dave’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness, back in April.

Si King will reflect on his career with the late Dave Myers (Credit: BBC)

Si King and Dave Myers documentary

In memory of Dave, Si will look back on archive content and unseen footage, whilst discussing the loss of Dave and their wonderful memories in new interviews.

During the programme, Si will pick out the key moments of the past 25 years and how their friendship drastically changed on-screen cookery.

Back in April, motorcyclists from across the UK met up to ride in a convoy to pay tribute to Dave, who died in February aged just 66 after battling cancer.

The ride was Si’s last as a Hairy Biker and now, this will be documented forever in the BBC special.

Si has said of the one-off show: “It was a very special show to pull together. Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life.”

The documentary will follow the convoy of 45,000 motorcycles in memory of Dave Myers (Credit: BBC)

New Hairy Bikers special

BBC’s Head of Commissioning Catherine Catton said: “Dave and Si hold a very special place in the Nation’s heart, and this emotional film pays tribute to an extraordinary friendship.”

The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone is a one-off hour-long special and is due to air next month just before Christmas.

It comes after Si recently shared a glimpse into coping with the loss of his friend.

He told This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on the programme last week: “It’s an adjustment that’s for sure. Even him complaining…

“He was my best mate. And still is my best mate. That never goes. But he is a miss and it’s all a bit odd.”

Si continued: “The grieving process started quite a long time ago for me. When Dave was diagnosed – it was a big diagnosis – and it kind of started then really because it was all about the fight and that’s what we concentrated on.

“Grief is a very individual journey because it’s about an emotional adjustment of loss and the things that are no longer tangible, and that’s the bit that’s odd to get your head around.

“The amount of times I’ve thought, ‘I’ve not heard from that toerag for ages…’ and then I go ‘Oh man…’ so it’s raw for anybody that loses somebody but there are two things that are certain in life – you begin it, and you end it.”

