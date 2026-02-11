‘This is so messy!’ Shock showdown erupts in the Love Island villa tonight as Lucinda and Belle go head-to-head again

Love Island is lining up another explosive episode, with Belle and Lucinda’s feud reigniting in tonight’s episode (February 11). But this time the argument threatens to pull nearly everyone else into it too.

Viewers have watched “Hurricane Belle” sweep through the villa over recent days. And while she has repeatedly clashed with Lucinda, it now looks like her own decisions are about to cause the biggest drama yet.

A few nights ago Belle admitted she liked Scott, who had been trying to win Leanne back. Now Lucinda is ready to confront her.

Hurricane Belle is back (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Lucinda feud erupts

Tensions between the two girls first began when Lucinda started getting to know Sean while he was coupled up with Belle.

Belle felt the situation hadn’t been handled respectfully and tempers quickly flared. Now, with Belle pulling Scott for chats, Lucinda believes the same thing is happening again.

In a first look at tonight’s episode, Lucinda pulls Belle aside — leaving Belle asking: “What have I done?”

Lucinda tells her: “I’m a bit annoyed because I feel like the way you treated me throughout the Sean situation. You have done the same to Leanne, if not worse.”

When Belle suggests Lucinda is trying to “get involved”, Lucinda insists she is “sticking up” for her friend.

The argument doesn’t go unnoticed. Other islanders watch the confrontation unfold and quickly label the situation “messy”. And it isn’t just background commentary — more people soon step in.

The other girls get involved in the arguments (Credit: ITV)

The girls step in tonight

In the dressing room, Samie and Lucinda also begin clashing over what has happened.

Whitney attempts to calm things, saying: “Lucinda is caught up on the principle. She feels a way because when she got with Sean it was a big deal.”

New bombshell Jessy appears to side with Lucinda, telling the girls: “It’s madder because Leanne is her friend. However, Leanne, because you took Yamen to the Secret Garden, your principles go out the window.”

By the end of the day, Scott himself reaches breaking point and insists he “didn’t want” any of the drama to happen.

Whether Scott can still win Leanne back — and whether Belle and Lucinda can move past it — remains to be seen.

Zac is confused over his feelings (Credit: ITV)

Millie’s happy ever after is questioned

The fallout doesn’t stop there. Jessy’s arrival has also left Zac uncertain.

When she asks where his head is at, he admits he feels “confused”. Meanwhile, Millie senses something is wrong and becomes upset, worried Zac is “ignoring” her as Whitney and Helena try to comfort her.

With relationships shifting and tensions rising across the villa, the next episode looks set to bring even more upheaval. And we can’t wait!

