Love Island first look: Hurricane Belle makes a move on Scott as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Belle Hassan is urged to “talk to Leanne” after setting her sights on Scott in a first look at Monday night’s Love Island: All Stars (February 9) — and viewers reckon this one could get messy.

Leanne only ended things with Scott during Sunday’s episode, after he landed her in a love triangle with American Islander Sher. But with Belle already circling, fans are questioning whether the Islander will give her pal a heads-up or crack on regardless.

Explosive? Absolutely.

Is Hurricane Belle about to strike again on tonight’s Love Island? (Credit: ITV)

Love Island tonight: Belle admits she fancies Scott

Still riding the sparks from the night before, Belle chats to Whitney and Helena – and Whitney doesn’t beat around the bush.

“Do you fancy Scott or not?” she asks.

Belle laughs it off before admitting: “Why would you just come at me like that? I do fancy him, he’s very good looking… I dunno.”

Whitney clocks the tension instantly, later telling Belle: “I feel like it’s a talk to Leanne situation.”

Leanne only ended things with Scott last night (Credit: ITV)

But whether Belle gets the chance to speak to Leanne is another matter entirely. Especially with resident blabbermouth Jack ready to spill.

After Scott admitted he wanted to win Leanne back, Jack wastes no time stirring the pot, telling Scott and Yamen: “I’ve got some information that is top secret…”

Heart Rate Challenge turns the heat all the way up

Later in the episode, Hurricane Belle fully lives up to her nickname during the Heart Rate Challenge – locking onto newly single Scott in black PVC and going in for a smooch.

“I’m in the hurricane!” Scott laughs, and viewers at home doubtless agree.

“The villa will lose their minds if Scott and Belle crack on,” one predicted. Others aren’t impressed by their potential connection, with one branding Belle “a snake” and another warning: “I don’t like what’s happening between Belle and Scott at all.”

Another viewer adds pointedly: “I love Belle, but she went hard on Sean and Lucinda. And now she’s doing the same to Leanne.”

Bad bunny Belle has set her sights on Scott (Credit: ITV)

Two new bombshells shake things up

And just when Belle thinks she’s in control, two new bombshells threaten to flip the villa again.

A new boy arrives early on, prompting Whitney to joke: “It’s giving Belle!” before a new girl storms in during the Heart Rate Challenge itself.

Despite rumours Lucinda’s ex Mert was heading into the villa, Love Island sleuths are convinced Harrison Solomon and Harriett Blackmore are about to make their entrance…

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.

