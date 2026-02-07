‘You look like an idiot!’ Love Island fans rush to Ofcom after Belle’s ‘aggressive’ Movie Night row

Belle Hassan went nuclear on Love Island: All Stars last night (February 6), leaving the villa in chaos and viewers reaching for the Ofcom complaint forms.

Movie Night started like any other, but it quickly became the Belle show as clips from Villa USA aired and old tensions reignited.

Samie walked off after a spat with Lucinda, while Whitney and Leanne bickered over Yemen. But it was Belle’s showdown with ex Sean and his new flame Lucinda that had everyone talking.

Belle’s lost the support of Love Island viewers after her ‘aggressive’ outburst (Credit: ITV)

Backlash for Belle on Love Island: All Stars

Belle erupted when Sean described her actions as “so-so.”

“What do you mean so-so? What’s so-so?” she shouted, standing up and waving her arms. Sean tried to explain, saying he never really knew what was happening behind his back during her USA getaway, but Belle wasn’t having it.

“Yeah, because you were [bleep]ing about behind my back here! So what’s so-so about my respect value? I did what I did in the challenge, so don’t so-so my [bleep]ing respect values. Don’t do that,” she yelled.

Lucinda chimed in to defend Sean, but Belle warned: “Don’t [bleep]ing so-so my morals, mate.”

When the conversation turned to Sean feeling insecure, Belle didn’t hold back: “Insecure! You felt insecure, you moved on straight away… you jumped ship. That speaks more of you than it ever will with me. You’re full of [bleep], you’re insecure, and now we all know.”

Sean tried to get a word in, but Belle cut him off again: “I couldn’t give a [bleep]. You look like an idiot! I never once asked for reassurance, you [bleep]ing gave it. There’s a hundred million of you in this world and there ain’t many of us. You ain’t [bleep] mate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Second wave of Ofcom complaints

Viewers were quick to slam Belle on social media.

“Belle needs anger management. She’s the most aggressive person that’s ever been on Love Island. And over Sean as well. How embarrassing for her,” one said, while another begged: “Can someone in the UK submit an Ofcom complaint about Belle’s behaviour? I am so sick of her shouting.”

“Can Belle just shut up for once. The Candyman embarrassed you, simple as that. Seriously am considering an email to @Ofcom about Belle’s constant verbal abuse,” said a third. “Ofcom have been contacted,” said another.

One viewer added: “What show does Belle think she is on?! Her behaviour is insanely childish, turning the villa against Lucinda like a high school mean girl,” and another commented: “You can tell Belle thinks being a strong woman is yelling and being confrontational. Your little story arc is over, now shut up.”

Some fans of the show have said they’ve contacted Ofcom over Belle’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Scott’s ‘bullying’ scandal

It’s not the first time Ofcom has been contacted this series.

Viewers recently accused Scott of “bullying” during an episode that saw Sean reduced to tears and Scott dismissing his emotions. In one week alone, the regulator received around 1,700 complaints – with roughly 1,590 filed on January 27 following the controversial scene.

Read more: Oh Lucinda, you’re done! Explosive Movie Night fallout continues

Love Island: All Stars airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2, with the week’s best bits on Saturdays.

So what did you think of Movie Night? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.